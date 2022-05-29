The 30 thousand dollars of Luis Fonsi that shine in his garage

Luis Fonsi is a great fan of cars. The artist collects exclusive pieces, in a garage that amounts to 800,000 thousand dollars. One of these jewels dazzles with its extravagance. Find out all the details below.

Luis Fonsithe famous Puerto Rican singer, continues to light up the networks. An artist who was encouraged to explore all musical styles, but who marked his beginnings with romantic ballads. The author of “Despacito” continues to captivate thousands of fans of different ages, who give themselves the pleasure of enjoying his shows and albums.

Fonsi has an enviable fortune. His current net worth is estimated to be around $145 million. Crazy! However, this is part of the outstanding track record of him and other major brands he works with. Advertising agreements seem to be a key reference for celebrities when it comes to increasing their wealth.

For its part, the Puerto Rican dazzles with a multimillion dollar garage. A high-end sampler, where many exclusive pieces and important to the market. A collection that amounts to 800 thousand dollars. However, it does not seem like a problem for the musician with his bank account on the rise.

Luis Fonsi’s Polaris Slingshot.

One of his jewels dazzles with its extravagance. A different design that came to make a difference, and that stole all eyes. This is his exclusive Polaris Slingshot. A three-wheeled vehicle, but with all the security measures of a traditional car. This car has a 173 horsepower four-cylinder engine.

A model that, how could it be otherwise, Luis sent to personalize. This example has completely redesigned seats made of black leather with red, including the initials “LF” on its backrest. In addition, the color black was used for the bodywork, with the purpose of generating a greater contrast in the design. From the hand of Alex Vegathis car came to life in a most spectacular way. A car that in its cheapest versions is around 30 thousand dollars, but that we have to increase a few more bills for its customization. What a toy from Fonsi!

We show you more in detail this Polaris Slingshot below:

Polaris Slingshot front.

Side Polaris Slingshot.

Inside Polaris Slingshot.

Polaris Slingshot model.