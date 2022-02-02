the 300 bhp sports variant is coming to Italy

The new T-Roc R arrives in Italy, a sports model that is positioned at the top of the recently renovated Volkswagen compact crossover range. The car has a 2.0 TSI engine capable of unleashing a total power of 221 kW (300 horsepower), associated with the 7-speed DSG gearbox and capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds.

Volkswagen T-Roc R gives to customers the thrill of sporty driving, traveling up to the electronically limited maximum speed of 250 km / h. The sporty SUV boasts 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel drive, which delivers exhilarating performance, but also makes it a reliable travel companion in all road conditions. The basic concept of the New T-Roc does not change: it guarantees high comfort on long journeys and convincing functionality in the use of space on board. The design is enhanced in the sporty R variant by numerous dedicated details.

Engine and driving dynamics

The performance of the New T-Roc R can be defined exciting, are based on the combination of the modern 2.0 TSI four-cylinder engine and 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel drive, which distributes the high power available as standard between the front and rear wheels in just a few milliseconds. The powerful 2.0 TSI reaches high torque even at low revs, we can say that, starting from 2,000 rpm, the maximum torque of 400 Nm is available, which remains constant up to 5,200 rpm.

Without forgetting another element that contributes to exciting driving dynamics, and it is precisely the perfect integration created between the standard 7-speed DSG gearbox and the temperament of the engine. The new Volkswagen T-Roc R offers the Launch Control functionwhich we can find included in the standard equipment, and which allows the driver to also benefit from starts with maximum thrust and traction.

Focus on the high-performance braking system: it is able to guarantee effective decelerations at all times and, with the blue painted calipers, it also represents a sporty but at the same time elegant aesthetic detail, in short, noteworthy. The specific sports chassis for the R version – with sports suspension and reduced ground clearance by 20 mm – and the progressive steering ensure extremely agile driving characteristics. Electronic Stability Control ESC can be deactivated manually. A specific button for this variant has been inserted on the sports leather steering wheel of the new Volkswagen T-Roc R model, which allows the driver to directly access the driving profile selection. And that’s not all: with a long press of this button it is also possible to activate the Race mode.

Aesthetics: exterior look and design

From an aesthetic point of view, the exterior of the new Volkswagen T-Roc R features de typical sporting elements. Among these, the R-style bumpers and air intakes with black slats stand out at first glance. These are very characteristic distinctive signs, capable of underlining the model’s performance character and highlighting the dynamic design of this compact SUV in particular.

And it doesn’t stop there: thanks to the characteristic daytime running lights inserted vertically in the front bumper, the T-Roc R is recognizable from a distance, like any self-respecting sports variant. THE twin chrome tailpipes on the left and right side of the rear bumper are highlighted by the LED taillights with tinted lenses. In the rear, the windows are tinted, including the rear window, the door sills are painted in the color of the car and the exterior mirror housings are chrome-plated – all of which complement the punchy appearance of the New T-Roc R.

To obtain a particularly powerful and exhilarating engine sound, typical of sports cars and of the customer who loves sound, it is also available on request the Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, with an incisively designed terminal and a low weight of about seven kilograms. The 7J x 18 series alloy wheels in Jerez design impress with their high-sheen black surfaces. Volkswagen T-Roc R can optionally be equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels in the Pretoria variants in matt Dark Graphite or Estoril in black with high-gloss turned surfaces.

The fascinating interior of the Volkswagen T-Roc R.

The interior of the sporty model particularly fascinates for the care of assemblies and finishes, as well as for the accurate ergonomics. The new sports leather steering wheel features multifunction buttons and the model-specific R button. Height-adjustable lumbar supports increase driver and front passenger comfort even on longer journeys. The inner sides of the height-adjustable top-of-the-range sports seats are crafted in ArtVelours, while the center strips and outer rear seats are embellished with the signature R fabric.

The top-of-the-range sports seats they can also be requested by the customer in the Nappa leather version and with the possibility of electrically operated adjustment. T-Roc R boasts the stainless steel pedals, blue ambient lighting, black roof and chrome applications in the light switches, window lifters and exterior mirror adjustments, all of which make it lively and sporty.

Standard for the interior are available high-quality decorative inserts in Piano Black – on request in the opaque Lapiz Blue variant – which adorn the dashboard, center console and door trim. The R logo is immediately visible on the front door sill finishers. The large central armrest between the front seats provides comfortable support for both driver and passenger.

Equipment and equipment

The new sporty R version of T-Roc, as well as the previous ones, comes with a standard equipment from a true top variant, enriched with equipment that enhances its sporty and digital character at the same time. Among others, in particular, we must mention the ACC adaptive cruise control, the Front Assist with City Emergency Brake, the Lane Assist lane maintenance assistant, the Park Assist parking assistant, the Climatronic touch automatic climate control, the App -Connect with wireless function, 18-inch Jerez alloy wheels, 10.25 ”Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrumentation with specific R-Views screens, Driving Profile Selection, Full LED headlights front and rear , the specific exhaust system with four terminals, the progressive steering, the sporty front seats, the multifunction sports steering wheel with touch surfaces, heated and with increased DSG gearshift controls.

List price of the New Volkswagen T-Roc R.

The new compact SUV from Volkswagen in Italy is available at a list price of 48,700 euros. Its arrival in the dealerships of the brad is scheduled for the month of May 2022.