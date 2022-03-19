the 32 entities are at minimal risk of contagion for the first time since the pandemic began

After the last traffic light identified 31 entities at a green traffic light and only Querétaro at a yellow one, the update indicates that, now, all of Mexico is at a green traffic light.





The update by CDMX was advanced by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, who said at a press conference a few hours ago that the capital would continue to have the lowest risk of contagion. The update is unprecedented since, since the pandemic began in the first quarter of 2020, all states have never agreed to be at “low risk” of contagion.

In addition to the last traffic light, Mexico had already obtained another traffic light by which 31 states were classified as green, and it was precisely before the rebound in cases in January. Specifically, the traffic light of November 12, 2021 contemplated 31 entities in vede and only Baja California in orange.

Then, at the end of December and the beginning of January, the Ómicron variant caused a spike in cases and almost completely displaced the Delta variant.

Sequences plotted by the Mexican Genomic Surveillance Consortium

The new epidemic risk traffic light will be in force from March 21 to April 3.