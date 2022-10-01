The 35 of Sumar and the robbery movies – Other views

It is important not to confuse a heist movie with a heist movie. Heist movies always deal with the desperation of those who have least, from the enormous Dog Afternoon from Sidney Lumet to The Estanquera of Vallecas of Eloy of the Church. Heist movies aren’t about heists, they’re about style and intelligence. They are, as in Thomas Crown’s Secret (especially in the original version of 1968), games of seduction disguised as chess games. What you want to steal, be it a casino like in Ocean’s Eleven or a lot of gold, as in the wonderful heist, directed by David Mamet and starring Gene Hackman, is not the most important thing. It’s an excuse to move the action forward.

The excuse. The presentation of the coordinators of the Sumar working groups.

The action. The construction of a political space that faces the challenges of the next ten years of Spanish and European society in a progressive key and the conquest of rights.

Every heist movie needs a team. Without equipment, there is no robbery film. Be the long-suffering musician-thieves of The Ladykillers (both in the original version by Alexander Makendrick and in the hilarious remake by the Coen brothers) and in robbery at three, the masterpiece of Jose María Forqué. The team is a sum of subjectivities and specialties that make up what can be done, but above all that determine the tone, the style, the contours of its appeal. That’s why heist movies always have colossal casts. Let’s just think about the latest installment of the Ocean family: Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Elena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Akwafina and if that weren’t enough Rihanna playing the stoner hacker.

The 35 of Adding They cut out a figure from the project whose edges are the academy, political activism far removed (although not opposed) to political parties, public policies both in their design and in their implementation and a kind of practical intelligentsia that focuses its activity not so much on telling to society how it has to do things (to separate) but rather to offer useful tools. There are 18 men and 18 women (counting Yolanda Díaz herself).

As for the ideological breadth of the project, we can find from people like César Rendueles (Well-being and social rights) or Yayo Herrero (Fair Ecological Transition) to the Podemos deputy and member of the Workers’ Commissions Agustín Moreno (Education). Collaborators of Barcelona in Common in the field of housing and digitization such as Javier Burón and Francesa Bria or intellectuals close to shoemaking such as Ignacio Sánchez Cuenca (Democratic Quality).

An amplitude reminiscent of the first Podemos, which incorporated Judge Jiménez Villarejo for its list in the 2014 European elections, although with a difference. None of the people who participate in the coordination seem interested in being on any electoral list. In fact, their character as “people-who-are-not-on-an-electoral-list” is part of their identity. As are some of the most repeated words in the presentation: Green, Feminist and Europe.

Once you join the gang, what you need is a plan. The plan is the deployment of a method and an intelligence game with the adversary. Heat, Michael Mann’s masterpiece starring Al Pacino and Robert de Niro shows us a constant idea and return of plans and counter-plans to hunt down thieves or dodge the police. Hidden Plan, one of Spike Lee’s least known and most notable films, tells of a robbery that is much more than a robbery and whose development I do not dare to reveal here.

The plan of the 35 of Adding it is methodologically and temporally defined. The objective is to produce a document that will have to be finished by the month of February and that would outline a political proposal in each of the 35 subjects. It is not an electoral program, but a long-term project. A model, a horizon to move forward. For that reason, and that also differentiates it from that first Podemos, it explicitly renounces short times and races. It is not about having a programmatic document whose fundamental component is communicative, but about opening a process whose time horizon is 10 years. Perhaps unconsciously Sumar has already set a goal that marks the project and that extends it far beyond a legislature and at the same time can mark the expiration date.

Why 10 years? Because in the next 10 years at least three key issues for our country and for the world will be definitively defined: What happens with the ecological transition? What about Europe and the reordering of the world resulting from the war in Ukraine? What about the project of the extreme right? Faced with these challenges, Sumar opposes this plan. The objective of this film, therefore, is to start a new social pact and steal it from the trends that want to define our present and future. Steal it from war, collapse and authoritarianism.

The 35 groups will have to open up to work with more people. Coordinators coordinate groups, therefore they expand and must synthesize a larger conversation. This conversation joins the feedback that is being collected from the open meetings that Yolanda Diaz is carrying out in different parts of Spain and that will continue these months.

But perhaps the most important thing about heist movies, unlike heist movies, is that the determination is opposite and the endings run in the opposite direction. Heist movies always end in tragedy, as tragic are the consequences of the plundering that we have experienced in the last 10 years of austerity. They are films in which the protagonists only have themselves and their desperation, films in which the adversary has all the means and there is a trickle of anguish and despair that generally ends violently. They are films denouncing an unjust social order that does not let those below move. Something different happens in robbery movies, they are better the more intelligent and powerful those who are robbed or the police that persecute you, but they never conjure up fatalism. They are joyful to watch because they start from a hypothesis of victory and have the conviction that with a good plan and a good band… Anything can be achieved.

The key element of the Sumar process is a fight against fatalism and the promised defeat of the right (and I fear part of the left). He is optimistic in the best sense, the one that writer GK Chesterton liked, the one that invites action.