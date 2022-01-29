The 360 ​​° beauty of Rare Beauty, the brand signed by Selena Gomez landed last July at Sephora

The make-up brand signed by Selena Gomez arrived in Italy last July through the e-store sephora.it and immediately conquered the public thanks to the wide range of products that want to celebrate beauty at 360 degrees. Be Rare. Be You. It is the mantra that expresses the brand’s mission: to free beauty from the search for a standard of perfection and to celebrate the uniqueness of each of us.

Helping people to feel good about themselves and celebrate what makes them unique, is the strongest meeting point between Sephora and Rare Beauty which, after the great success of sephora.it, will go through the doors of some stores from February 2022. Sephora physicists in Italy.

The preview of the launch will be available starting from February 10 in the store of Corso Vittorio Emanuele to Milan and in that of Via del Corso to Rome, while starting from February 15 Rare Beauty will arrive in other selected Sephora Italia stores.

Selena’s passion for beauty products dates back to when she was little, from the moment she sat down in her first make-up chair. For the past three years he has dedicated this love to the development of Rare Beauty. Selena wanted to create a brand that went beyond physical products and subverted the “myth of beauty” and the unrealistic expectations imposed by society. Rare Beauty wants to spread the idea of ​​using make-up as a tool to celebrate what makes us unique and has proved sensitive to very important issues such as self-acceptance and self-love.

Since its founding, Rare Beauty has donated one percent of all sales, as well as funds raised through partners, to a Rare Impact Fund which aims to improve access to resources for the mental health helping to fill gaps in mental health services in disadvantaged communities, making it one of the largest mental health support funds owned by a corporate entity.

https://www.sephora.it/RARE-HubPage