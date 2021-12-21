the 3D billboard with Red XIII leaves everyone speechless

Square Enix has relaunched the promotional campaign of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in view of the holiday season and the arrival of the game on PC, for the occasion in Japan it was installed on the streets of Tokyo (and beyond) a giant 3D billboard quickly went viral.

The optical effect of the animated billboard is very impressive and sees Red XIII moving on a nocturnal Midgar looking down, with the creature apparently ready to leap … but we don’t want to spoil the surprise and we invite you to watch the entire advertising sequence below. Recently Red XIII was the protagonist of an FF7 Remake commercial, initially it was thought of a teaser for a new DLC but Square Enix denied stating that no extra content is planned for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade dedicated to Red XIII.

From this week there is something new for FF7 players: Anyone who has downloaded Final Fantasy VII Remake for free with PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for PlayStation 5 with graphic improvements and support for DualSense but without the narrative arc dedicated to Yuffie, the Episode Intermission DLC is available for a fee discounted by 25% from December 22nd.

We remind you that the game is available from last December 16 also on the Epic Games Store, this is how Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade runs in 4K on PC.