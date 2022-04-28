The 4 Ballon d’Or legends who chose Ronaldo over Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have exercised a sort of duopoly over the Ballon d’Or lately.

Both men have won 12 Ballons d’Or between them, with Messi having won seven and Ronaldo five.

Lionel Messi is currently at the top of the Ballons d’Or ranking ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo were tied with five Ballon d’Ors each until 2019. Messi has won both editions since and taken what seems like an unassailable lead at this late stage in their careers.

But although Messi has won more Ballon d’Or trophies, the debate over who is the better player between the two rages on. Fans, pundits and former players are still divided over who is the better footballer between the two.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at four Ballon d’Or winners who preferred Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi.

#4 Ruud Gullit

Legendary Dutch midfielder Ruud Gullit is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He was one of the most versatile players of the 1980s and 1990s. Gullit could play all over the pitch and was deployed as a defender, midfielder and striker.

Gullit was the captain of the Dutch national team which triumphed at Euro 1988. He won the Ballon d’Or in 1987 and also finished second the following year. Gullit thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Messi.

He said it after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid to send Juventus to the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League.

Speaking to beIN Sports (via The Express), Gullit said:

” I think that he is [le plus grand de tous les temps]. He also won with his country the European championship. He did it with all the clubs he went to, the Champions League also with Man United. He’s been to three different countries, he’s the best footballer of all time.

“How many times has he won the Ballon d’Or? Five times, six times? What he has achieved for all the teams he has played in is incredible. Messi couldn’t do it with Argentina, he came close. But it matters if you do that too.”

He added :

“Messi can compete with all the best footballers too, but it’s kind of the icing on the cake that he’s played in three different countries and he’s done it… He’s done it his way and we can only say ‘hello to this guy’ and say what a player, incredible. They all admire him for his work ethic even now. He wants to be in better shape. »

#3 Michael Owen

Michael Owen was one of the greatest strikers of his generation. The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker was not built like the archetypal number nine of today. He was a small sniper with incredible speed and an ability to spot opportunities in and around the box.

He was an outstanding finisher and, although not very tall, his heading game was quite commendable. The Englishman won the Ballon d’Or in 2001.

Speaking to BT Sport (via Sportskeeda) in 2017 after Cristiano Ronaldo led Real Madrid to Champions League victory, Owen said:

“Scoring goals is the most difficult art in football and [Ronaldo] makes it look so easy. Head, left foot, right foot.

Messi is a good header, but if you look at the versatile players, if you put Messi and Ronaldo face to face, you’ll say that Ronaldo has a lot more different attributes.

“He was probably always quicker, right footed, left footed and headed a ball. I think Messi is exceptional in some attributes, but when it comes to general physique, Ronaldo is such a complete player.”

#2 Kaka

Kaka is one of the greatest attacking midfielders of all time. He played some of his best matches with AC Milan, where he stole the show with his exquisite dribbling, inventive passing and prolific goalscoring. He has won the FIFA World Cup and the Champions League and is one of the best players of his generation.

Kaka also played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. Incidentally, the duo were signed during the same Real Madrid transfer window.

Speaking on YouTube channel Podpah, Kaka revealed he thinks his former teammate is better than Lionel Messi. Kaka said:

“I will separate like this (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo): one is a genius and the other has a very strong mentality. Now, if you ask me who I want in my team, I would choose Cristiano. […] The risk of it failing is very low. He is very determined, focused. »

#1 Zinedine Zidane

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo are Real Madrid legends.

Zizou also coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid and the pair enjoyed immense success together, winning three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018.

Zidane is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He was one of the most stylish footballers to grace the game and won the Ballon d’Or in 1998.

As part of the Messi vs Ronaldo debate, Zidane said:

“Cristiano is the best. Messi is his rival and it’s the rivalry everyone wants to see. But Ronaldo is phenomenal. There are no words to describe it. He is much better than me, even though I had a great career. It’s the greatest of all time.”

Advertisement