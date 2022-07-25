The 4 best Sandra Bullock movies on Netflix

4 Sandra Bullock movies to watch on Netflix that you’ll love from start to finish.

There are actresses who, with their performances, their charisma and their way of being, win the affection of anyone who watches their work.

Sandra Annette Bullock; Arlington, 1964 is a great American actress who has won more than one award for her unforgettable roles. The daughter of a renowned opera singer, Helga Bullock, and a pronunciation teacher, Sandra grew up on the road with her parents and her little sister. As a child, she Sandra came to participate in any production in which her mother participated. As you must be imagining, it is about a woman who carries art in her blood.

4 movies to watch on Netflix

We bring you a list with the best 4 movies you can watch on Netflix. Whether or not you are a lover of this artist, you can be sure that you will have a great time with any of these options. Choose the one you like the most and that's it!

A possible dream

Blindly

Unforgivable

Premonition (7 days)

A possible dream

Based on true events, A Possible Dream is one of the most inspiring movies you can watch on Netflix. This shows you the life of Michael Oher, a poor, homeless black football player whose mother was addicted to crack, and who was adopted at eighteen years of age by a white family at the initiative of Sandra Bullock. Beyond sports, it is a film that will teach you a lot about life and will inspire you from start to finish.

Year 2009

Duration: 129 minutes

Blindly

Blindly is a Thriller that was an overwhelming success in many parts of the world. It is a movie by Netflix’s Sandra Bullock in which she plays a mother within a mysterious world where you can’t use your sense of sight (at least on the outside) as an unseen presence makes anyone who sees it commit suicide. In this dangerous situation, the mother will have to gather her courage and manage to protect her children at any cost. One of the best suspense movies you can watch on Netflix.

Year: 2020

Approximate duration: 124 minutes

Unforgivable

Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) was released from prison after being locked up for 15 years for committing a double homicide in which she killed two policemen, responsible for the eviction of her family from the country house where they lived. What began as an attempt to rebuild her life, will become a carousel of emotions in search of revenge. And to quench that thirst of hers that has not stopped tormenting her during those fifteen years, she will concentrate on transmitting the pain that she has suffered to the children of those responsible for her misfortunes. A film full of cold and merciless revenge!

Year: 2021

Approximate duration: 112 minutes

Premonition (7 days)

Linda Hanson (Sandra Bullock) has a loving husband, two lovely daughters, and a nice home. However, one day she receives the news that Jim, her husband, has died in a traffic accident. But when she wakes up the next morning, she realizes that Jim is alive.

Although I took it for granted that it was a nightmare, after a few days it happens again. So sometimes, when she wakes up, her husband is by her side, but other times she has to face life as a widow.

The days are messy and Linda’s premonition creates alterations in time. Her life is turned upside down and she discovers, through surreal situations, that the world was not as beautiful as she thought. Now, to save her family, she will have to fight against fate and find a way to preserve the life they have both built. Undoubtedly, one of the best Sandra Bullock movies you can watch on Netflix.

Year 2007

Approximate duration: 92 minutes

