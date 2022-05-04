The 4 celebrities who weren’t invited to the Met Gala

CELEBRITIES

Figures like Blake Lively dazzled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, but many others were left out. Review the list!

©GettyLady Gaga, figure of the Met Gala in 2019.

The great event of met gala from last Monday left social networks full of images with the best looks. Blake Lively, Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian and countless celebrities have walked the red carpet from New York Metropolitan Museum of Art. But in addition to the great presences, a series of absences who, apparently, were intentionally excluded from the expected night. Meet some of them!

+ Celebrities excluded from the Met Gala

4. Donald Trump

Anne Wintour She is one of the most recognized women in the fashion world. The Vogue director is also the organizer of the event which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In this sense, he has the ability to decide who attends the big event of the year or not. And as he said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017, donald trump I would be the person I would never invite to the Met Gala

3. Demi Lovato

The life of Demi Lovato She has always been surrounded by scandals and traumatic experiences. However, with a lot of resilience, she turned out to be one of the most talented artists of the last decade. And although she meets the profile to be invited to the Met Gala, in 2018 she attends it for the last time. ” I had a horrible night. I was with a celebrity who made me feel so miserable and uncomfortable that I wanted to drink when I was sober. When I left, I changed my clothes and I went to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting“, he explained.

2. Zayn Malik

The sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid They stole all eyes on Monday night when they arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The first is one of the most awaited by fashion lovers, because it never disappoints. One of her most impressive looks was when she was in a relationship with Zayn Malik. Now separated, the former One Direction have decided to withdraw from the event. He said in a dialogue with GQ: “On the red carpet, it’s not me. I’d rather be at home doing something productive than dressing up in expensive clothes.”.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow He is one of the personalities who lead the so-called Met Gala blacklist. And it is that the actress, who stands out for her elegance and beauty, does not intend to return to the Ana Wintour event. the protagonist of Shakespeare in love did not hesitate to reveal the truth about what is perceived as a glamorous event: It seems like the best thing in the world, but you get there and it’s really hot, it’s crowded and everyone is pressuring you. We’re all a little old to dress up as punks”.

