The 4 clubs ready to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo

Jorge Mendes has offered Cristiano Ronaldo to at least four clubs as the Manchester United superstar thinks hard about his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Man Utd last summer after a 12-year absence in a high-profile transfer from Juventus.

The superstar was aiming to bring back the glory days at Old Trafford and fight for major trophies.

However, despite scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances, Man Utd have had the worst season in their Premier League history.

They finished trophyless in sixth place, racking up the fewest points since the Premier League was founded in 1992. They also conceded a record number of goals and finished with the worst goal difference in their history.

Erik ten Hag has since taken charge of the club with a view to next season but, heading into the start of July, Man Utd are yet to sign a single player.

According to multiple sources, Ronaldo is worried about the club’s ability to challenge for trophies next season and so his agent Mendes has started talking to other clubs.

Mendes has started to test the waters to see who would be interested in signing Ronaldo this summer.

So far, four clubs are known to have been approached.

The best known is Chelsea, who are in the hunt for a new number nine, with Romelu Lukaku set to return to Inter on loan.

Mendes met with new Chelsea owner and caretaker sporting director Todd Boehly last week to discuss a possible transfer, according to The Athletic.

According to Sky Italia, Ronaldo has also been offered to Bayern Munich as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is likely to leave Bayern and join FC Barcelona, ​​but the German champions have reportedly rejected Ronaldo’s offer.

In Italy, it has been reported for weeks that Mendes is in talks with Roma. The Italian media, in particular the Gazzetta dello Sport, once again insisted on this point this weekend.

Roma’s coach is, of course, José Mourinho, who worked with Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

It seems unlikely that Roma will be able to pay Ronaldo’s salary, but the Giallorossi will be able to benefit from favorable Italian tax laws which would allow them to pay only half of Cristiano’s salary.

A move to Sporting Lisbon also seems highly unlikely for the same reason, and it’s the fourth club Mendes has discussed Ronaldo’s future with.

Ronaldo would like to play for his first professional club again before retiring but, given that he is still playing at a very high level, it may still be too early.

Either way, it looks increasingly possible that Ronaldo will leave Manchester United this summer, provided he finds the right club from a sporting and financial perspective.