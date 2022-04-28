The 4 fundamental changes that Elon Musk prepares on Twitter

1. THE BOTS ARE OVER.

A spam bot is a computer program that helps spread spam on the Internet. Spam bots create fake user accounts or manage stolen social media accounts. Musk announced that he will end them if he takes full control of TW. “If our Twitter bid is successful, we will either beat the spam bots or die trying,” he challenged.

2. LIVE ACCOUNTS.

But Elon Musk does not stop there. In another tweet, the South African tycoon proposes to authenticate real accounts. “Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functioning democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where issues vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said. This initiative would combat, for example, trolls (anonymous users who tweet at the same time, with a specific purpose) but at the same time it would prevent those who, if they do so under their own name, could receive reprisals, labor or otherwise, from expressing themselves.

3. PAID TWITTER.

Regarding the challenges from an economic point of view, it seems that the tycoon will bet on Twitter Blue: a subscription service for the social network, currently available in several countries and that offers multiple privileges to those who have it. Paid platforms are a recent phenomenon, such as in the case of Divas Play, an adult content app.

4. EDIT BUTTON.

The tycoon launched a survey in his account by implementing an “edit tweet” button, which he won among platform users. Surely this option will be done with limitations, such as only being able to edit for a short period of time after publishing the message. The danger, it is indicated, is that the user can completely modify a content, and there continue the favs and retweets that he has received for the first version.