The 4 healthy habits of the actress Jessica Biel to be happy

The interpreter of “The Sinner” has shared on Instagram a portrait without filters and natural. Real beauty and healthy routines are also trending.

Hollywood actress Jessica Biel, known for her performance in series such as “The Sinner” (2017) and “New Girl” (2014), and in films such as “The Illusionist” (2006) and “The Book of Love” (2016), is very active in your Instagram profile. In it she is usually natural and center your content mainly in his lifestyle based on healthy habits.

Recently it went viral the publication of a portrait in which he appears with the washed facewithout a filter and with her natural hair, and she was great. So we have put the magnifying glass on your publications to find out what is the daily routine. There are four keys: diet, exercisepersonal care and social life.

The 4 habits for a healthy life

A food balanced is one of the basic principles of a healthy life, although it should be borne in mind that there is no a perfect formula applicable to everyone. Knowing how to eat and eating well depends on each person, so it is always recommended to go to a nutritionist.

The Complutense University of Madrid explains that a healthy diet is one “nutritionally balanced” that includes “all the necessary nutrients And in the adequate amounts and sufficient to cover the nutritional needs of each person and avoid deficiencies”. To achieve this, they continue, it will be necessary to “integrate food from different groups (cereals, fruits, vegetables, oils, dairy products, meats), since the nutrients are widely and heterogeneously distributed in foods and can be obtained from many sources. combinations thereof”.

As the nutritionist Yolanda Masa points out, a healthy diet “is not about continuously controlling calorie intake”, nor is it about giving up or prohibiting certain foods, but to consume, as a general rule, healthy foods and in an appropriate volume. The Harvard University developed a concept called “the Harvard plate” to illustrate what a healthy eating: vegetables, fish, white meat, legumes, eggs, whole grains, water, extra virgin olive oil.

The Hollywood actress also often shares content about another of her healthy habits: do exercise regularly. Incorporating sport and physical activity every day is a source of Benefits of all kinds for the body, both physical and psychological, according to numerous investigations. “When we play sports we release serotonin, which keeps us away from depressive states; dopamine, which improves motivation and learning; and endorphins, which work as a natural analgesic against pain and reduce stress and anxiety. anxiety“, highlights the psychologist Raquel López.

The specialist Jorge Herranz indicates that the most recommendable is a varied activity: “The ideal would be to combine two days of strength and two resistance exercises in a week: a little continuous cardio, such as fast walking for novices, running or swimming.”

The viral portrait of actress Jessica Biel, in which she is shown without makeup or filters, is an example of how a perfectly healthy and beautiful face can be achieved by maintaining a habit of hygiene and personal care healthy. For this it will be necessary establish a routinewhich must be structured by a dermatologist to adapt to the type of skin and the needs of each person.

That’s right, do it correctly it implies knowing basic concepts and, above all, the proper method. Beautician Isabel Lostao explains it this way: “You always have to apply the products in order from smallest to largest density as far as textures it means. If we first spread a product with a very high density, it will act as a barrier and will not allow the penetration of a lighter one”.

In addition to products basics such as cleansers and moisturizers, there are others that include various healthy active ingredients and highly recommended for the skin that should be taken into account and integrated into the routine. As are retinoids, salicylic or hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

The fourth habit that can definitely be picked up from reviewing Jessica Biel’s Instagram profile is the importance of maintaining a healthy social activity. It is often shown sharing moments with family and friends, something necessary in life. daily life of people and that, due to the fast pace of work and responsibilitiestend to be careless.