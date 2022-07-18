The next The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on September 12.the most important television awards in the United States.

For this delivery, whose ceremony will take place in the city of Los Angeles, California, the productions released between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022which is why some productions such as TheBoys either Westworld They stayed out of this gala.

Speaking specifically of the case of Marvel Studiosthe American Television Academy awarded him 19 nominationsbut almost all technical or creative categoriesbeing relegated from the main ones.

Remember that last year, WandaVision It came to compete as Best Miniseries and its protagonists, as Best Actor and Actress in a miniseries. This year, the situation is different, since the most important nomination is Best Animated Program and run by What If…?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Here at De10.mx we tell you what they are Marvel series nominated for the 2022 Emmysand what are the categories in which they compete… Find out!

The 4 Marvel series nominated for the 2022 Emmys

1. Moon Knight

This Disney production with Marvel Studios Earned 8 Emmy Award nominationshowever, the acclaimed performance of oscar isaac as the protagonist of the story did not enter the category of Best Actor in a Limited Series. These are the areas in which it competes:

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — “Asylum” Best Fantasy or Science Fiction Costume — “Gods and Monsters” Best Music Composition in a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) — “Asylum” Best Voice Acting — F. Murray Abraham Best Sound Editing in a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special — “Gods and Monsters” Best Sound Mixing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — “Gods and Monsters” Outstanding Stunt Coordination in a Drama, Limited or Anthology Series, or Movie Best Stunt Performance — “Gods and Monsters”

two. Loki

The series starring Tom Hiddleston It was also recognized in 6 categories:

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) — “Lamentis” Best Production Design in a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or Longer) — “Glorious Purpose” Best Fantasy or Science Fiction Costume – “Glorious Purpose” Best Original Theme Music Best Production Design in a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or Longer) — “Glorious Purpose” Outstanding Sound Editing in a Drama or Comedy Series (1 Hour) — “Journey Into Mystery”

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

3. What If…?

The Marvel animated series in which scenarios and situations different from those we have seen in the company’s films are presented, was also nominated for the 2022 Emmys, in three categories:

best animated program Best Voice Acting—Chadwick Boseman Best Voice Acting— Jeffrey Wright

Four. hawk eye

The series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeldin the roles of Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, respectively, achieved two nominations in production aspects:

Outstanding Stunt Coordination in a Comedy Series or Variety Show Best Stunt Performance — “Echoes”

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Visit our YouTube channel giving click here