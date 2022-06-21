Entertainment

The 4 most unforgettable dresses in the history of the Oscar Awards

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

There are actresses who, at the ceremony of the Oscar awardsnot only made history for their artistic works, but also for the beautiful dresses who wore for the occasion. In this opportunity, we share 4 of the most memorable cases and we tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Oscar Awards: 4 actresses who made history with their dresses

Jennifer Lawrence

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Edén Muñoz: the story of how he met his wife on Instagram | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

8 mins ago

BILLBOARD TV CINEMA JUNE 21, 2022

9 mins ago

This international star is in Saving Private Ryan and you didn’t even notice!

10 mins ago

Who was left with the inheritance of “Cantinflas”?

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button