The 4 most unforgettable dresses in the history of the Oscar Awards

There are actresses who, at the ceremony of the Oscar awardsnot only made history for their artistic works, but also for the beautiful dresses who wore for the occasion. In this opportunity, we share 4 of the most memorable cases and we tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Oscar Awards: 4 actresses who made history with their dresses

Jennifer Lawrence

It is practically impossible not to start with it, for Jennifer Lawrence, and this is because his case is striking for several reasons. First of all, the most obvious of all: at the 2013 ceremony he wore one of the dresses most beautiful in the history of the Oscar awardsand also the most expensive: wore a Christian Dior valued at approximately 4 million dollars.

Jennifer Lawrence receives her Oscar and wears her $4 million Christian Dior.

This dress not only made her attract the attention of the whole world for its beauty and delicacy, but also led her to star in one of the most renowned roles of recent years. Lawrencewho on that night won an Oscar for his work on The bright side of lifebumped into his dress when she was going to the stage and, full of shame, she fell before the eyes of the whole world.

Angelina Jolie

She is one of the most beautiful women in the film industry and the undisputed star of every award ceremony she attends. Is about Angelina Joliewho, in the case of Oscar awards, stood out like never before on several occasions. In 1999, for example, she won Supporting Actress for her work in Interrupted innocence. Years later, she in turn, was nominated for her performance in The substitutefilm of Clint Eastwood.

As far as dresses In 2012, Brad Pitt’s ex left thousands with their mouths open by wearing an Atelier Versace in implacable black and with a daring opening in the leg.

Julia Roberts

A similar case is that of Julia Robertsactress who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performances in steel magnolias, Pretty Woman Y Augustand who managed to obtain the long-awaited statuette thanks to his participation in Erin Brockovichfilm directed by Steven Soderbergh.

It was precisely in the year of her consecration when the 54-year-old American actress showed off a dress unforgettable Valentino that, how could it be otherwise, attracted the gaze of all those present and the spectators.

Julia Roberts in her fabulous Valentino dress.

Penelope Cruz

In 2009, Penelope Cruz lived one of the most wonderful nights of his life when he got the only Oscar award that you have so far.

Award winner for her work on Vicky Cristina Barcelonafilm of Woody Allen in which he shares a cast with Javier Bardem Y Scarlett Johanssonthe actress who had already been nominated for Return and that it would be again years later for Nine Y parallel mothers wore a delicate dress by Pierre Balmain.

The Spanish actress conquered with her performance and her Balmain dress.

