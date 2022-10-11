The 4 must-sees of actor Hugh Jackman

This month we celebrate the birthday of actor Hugh Jackman, famous for playing the Mutant ‘Wolverine’ and for this reason we want to share with you 4 of his best films:

Operation Swordfish

Stanley Jobson (Hugh Jackman), a computer expert recently released from prison, is asked by terrorist Gabriel Shear (John Travolta) to help him crack a complicated security code for a secret account. Only a few hackers in the world are capable of doing such work, and he is one of them.

You can find it on the HBO Streaming service.

The source of life

A man (Hugh Jackman) makes two trips: one to the past, to 16th century Spain, and another to the future, to the 26th century. His objective is to save the life of his wife sick with cancer, but for this he will have to find the legendary tree of life whose sap provides immortality.

You can find it on the Star+ Streaming service.

scoop

Sondra Pransky (Scarlett Johansson), an American journalism student, is in Britain visiting friends. During her stay in London, she attends a magic show, where an illusionist (Woody Allen) invites her up on stage to make her disappear. As she waits for the magician to perform her trick, she is visited by the ghost of a dead prestigious journalist (Ian McShane), who has come from the underworld to hand her the exclusive of the year. The spirit claims that Peter Lyman (Hugh Jackman), the rich and handsome son of a well-known British aristocrat, is actually the notorious serial killer known as “the Tarot Killer.”

You can find it on the Prime Video Streaming service.

The Miserables

The film tells the story of Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) and his particular path of redemption, from his days as a prisoner in a jail to becoming, with another identity, the mayor of a French city. Vlajean will take care of the illegitimate daughter of a woman, Fantine (Anne Hathaway) who is imprisoned after being forced into prostitution in order to earn money to support her child. The years will pass and that girl will become the beautiful Cosette (Amanda Seyfried), while Inspector Javert’s (Russel Crowe) suspicions grow regarding Valjean’s past.

You can find it on the Prime Video Streaming service.