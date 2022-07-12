The 4 Natalie Portman movies you can see on Star Plus if you liked ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

If you’ve already seen ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and you liked Natalie Portman’s performance as Mighty Thor, we’ll leave you a list of movies starring the actress so you can continue enjoying the roles she’s played over the years.

The Black Swan (2011)

One of Portman’s most recognized films is available at Star Plus. Black Swan, directed by Darren Aronofsky, tells the story of Nina Sayers (Portman), a talented young dancer in a prestigious New York ballet company. The company is preparing to open the season with Swan Lake, so director Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel) is searching for the star to play the innocent and fragile white swan, as well as the black swan. Nina perfectly performs the white swan at her audition, but she doesn’t mesmerize with the other part. The ballerina begins to lose her sense of reality when Lily (Mila Kunis), the new and uninhibited dancer of the company, threatens to take away the main role.

Change of Life (1999)

Based on the Mona Simpson novel Change of Life follows single mother Adele August (Susan Sarandon) and her daughter Ann (Portman), a high school student who wants to get into an Ivy League college. Tired of her life in a small town, Adele decides to go, along with Ann, to Beverly Hills. Your daughter will start auditioning to become a Hollywood star. However, it is not what she wants for herself and the conflicts between mother and daughter will begin to appear.. This film, which shows Portman’s beginnings in the film industry, is available at Star Plus.

Lucy in the Sky (2019)

One of Portman’s most recent films is out now. Star Plus. Lucy in the Sky is a science fiction and suspense film that tells the story of astronaut Lucy Cola (Portman), who, after several months aboard a manned space mission, has returned to Earth. The experience in space has marked her and, apparently, she has not been able to get rid of it. On Earth, Lucy has trouble adjusting to her old life and having trouble relating. Obsessed with what she experienced in space, Lucy seems to deteriorate more each day, until she meets astronaut Mark Goodwin, played by Jon Hamm.