The 4 signs that are the biggest liars of the zodiac, according to astrologers

Zodiac signs have their own style of lying. Identifying when some do it is easy because their attitudes expose them, however, others are masters of deception and it is a difficult task to know when they do it. In this last group there is a singular quartet.

Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius and Pisces are the biggest liars of the zodiac because they know how to use their visual and verbal communication skills to hide the truth, commented astrologers from Horoscope.com, authors of this particular ranking.

If you know a person who lies, and also does it very well, it would be a good exercise to investigate their date of birth because it is likely that they belong to one of the most lying signs of the horoscope. The good news is that, to be forewarned, astrology tells us when and how they lie.

Those born from May 21 to June 20 belong to an air sign ruled by Mercury, which means that they dominate the way of communicating, they converse exquisitely and to feel mentally stimulated, since they are very intelligent, they are able to “dress” the truth. Their modality is mutable, which is why they adapt easily to changes and prevent the lie from being discovered.

People who were born from September 23 to October 22 run away from confrontations and fights. They will do anything to avoid getting into arguments and often tell white lies to keep the peace.. They say what the other person would like to hear, even if it means deceiving them, however, they do not do so in bad faith. They know that the truth is painful and they want to prevent them from feeling that pain.

Those born from November 23 to December 20 belong to a sign whose perspective on life is general and does not pay attention to details. To fill these gaps you can resort to deception. When he talks about his adventures and experiences he exaggerates things to elicit a startled reaction and hold attention.

Those born from February 19 to March 20 are ruled by an emotional and empathic water sign. You can tell when people are lying, but instead of putting a stop to it, they play along. This because they do not want to hurt the feelings of others or their ownso they could lie for their benefit, but not maliciously.

