The 4 stages for walking to be a good exercise to stay in shape

Practicing exercises is essential for a Healthy life, say the specialists with scientific evidence. The benefits are multiple, since reduces the risk of health problems ranging from heart disease to obesity. Bearing in mind that not everyone feels comfortable running or practicing other types of sports, take advantage of the walking as an exercise routine It is an option widely endorsed by experts.

thom rickof Healthy Living Program of the prestigious Mayo Clinic, Rochester United States, stressed that among its many benefits “Walking is a form of exercise that is available to most people. No special equipment is needed other than proper walking shoes. And there’s no need for an expensive gym membership.”

Walking as a regular physical activity can help reduce risk of these common health problems such as “heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and depression. Any physical activity is better than none.

The team of specialists Mayo Clinic in the United States broken down into 4 components the way a walk is a good program to stay healthy.

A simple way to know if we are making the necessary effort is the “speech test”, which consists of being able to maintain a fluid dialogue without effort while doing physical activity

1. Do warm-up for five minutes. Walk slowly, then increase the pace until you feel warm

two. Stretch for five minutes gently and slowly. That stretching exercise should be only until a slight tension is felt in the muscle

3. walk during at least 30 minutes

Four. Chill for five minutes. End each walking session by walking slowly and then repeating the stretches. Cooling down gradually reduces stress on the heart and muscles

There are those who propose 10,000 steps per day. It’s very little? It’s too much? What is the proper goal? Rick notes that “it all depends on your current fitness level and what you want to achieve.” And he proposes that each find out “how many steps a day you currently walk” and that will be the “own reference value”. For example, he said, “the average American walks 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day, or about 1.5 to 2 miles (2.4 to 3.2 km)”. And he suggests “adding 1,000 steps per day every two weeks.”

“If you’re already walking more than 10,000 steps a day, or if you’re fairly active and trying to lose weight, you probably want to raise your daily step goal,” he said. The United States Department of Health and Human Services recommends 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise, such as a brisk walk. That time can be divided in many different ways. Some people aim to get 30 minutes of exercise five days a week. Others get 10 minutes of exercise several times a day, Rieck said. “But you don’t need to start from scratch with the target of 150 minutes. Start where you are and progressively increase activity week by week”recommended the expert.

“If your walking pace isn’t fast enough to qualify as moderate-intensity exercise, it still helps prevent problems that can occur from spending too much time sitting during the day. Adding any kind of regular activity to your routine is beneficial.” he pointed.

The expert in exercise physiology and health Lindsay Bottoms, of the University of Hertfordshire, conducted an investigation into the actual merits of the target of the 10,000 steps. This goal originated from a Japanese marketing campaign of 1965. “The goal of 10,000 steps a day appears to have come from a trade-name pedometer sold in 1965 by Yamasa Clock in Japan,” Dr. Bottoms explained.

A study of the Harvard University, United States, together with specialists from the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, found, for example, that taking just 4,400 steps a day might be enough to prevent serious disease. Although the team found that the more steps people took, the lower their risk of dying, this effect tended to level off at around 7,500 steps per day, so no additional benefit was seen when walking up to 10,000 steps a day.

The doctor Alberto Cormillot explained in Infobae that “it is considered that a person can stop being sedentary if they adopt new healthy habits, such as performing physical exercises or sports at least 30 minutes for 3 days a week. With this, a great step will be taken to avoid obesity and other diseases related to sedentary lifestyle and poor diet.

An easy way to scale the intensity of your walk is to find an incline. Climbing stairs or choosing steep paths adds resistance that can help build muscles in the lower body, such as the quads and hamstrings (in the thighs) and calves. The sports medicine specialist Stanford UniversityLauren Elson recommended: “Climb stairs for a minute or two, or go up the incline on your treadmill and walk for 30 seconds to a minute.

“The key is to walk a fast pace that increases the heart rate and forces us to work harder”, Elson recommended in a recent publication of the Harvard Medical School. Of course, what is considered “energetic” differs for each person.

A simple way to know if we are making the necessary effort is the “speech test”, which consists of being able to maintain a fluid dialogue without effort while doing physical activity. “This ensures that you work hard enough, but not too hard. Aim for a 5 to 6 on the scale during the highest intensity interval portion of your walk, which is a moderate intensity level.

In short, the benefits of walking as physical exercise are optimal and the goal must be analyzed by each person according to their starting point. The 4 steps suggested by the experts of Mayo Clinic for the practice of the activity will allow you to get the most out of it.

