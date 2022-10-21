The 4 things that Latinos should not do in the United States, according to a well-known North American tiktoker

Samantha Trottier is a young American who lives in the North American country with Hernán Regiardo, her Argentine boyfriend.. Together they usually share a lot of content about that union of cultures and in one of their latest videos the young woman decided to provide some advice through TikTok for all foreigners who have just arrived in the United States.

The influencer considered that the differences between the culture of your country and that of Latin America are quiteso he wanted to exemplify what it is what not to do to adapt betteralthough not all accepted his sayings.

The tiktoker is dedicated to making content for her account @medialuncita on how the customs of the United States contrast with those of Argentina. In this case, she showed the cultural clashes that exist in her home, with her boyfriend, a reality that could be that of any Latino who arrives in that nation for the first time. Her goal was to alert everyone to make their experience more enjoyable.

What not to do in the US as a Latino, according to a tiktoker

Sam told members of the virtual community that There are four things to avoid and they are as follows:

1. Go to college. It is a reality that being a professional in the United States is not easy or cheap at all. For this reason, the influencer provided this controversial advice: “You only go (to college) if you want to be in debt for 20 years”although that is a debatable opinion.

2. Ignore stop signs. “In the United States we continue the rules and the police will stop you if you don’t stop”, Said the tiktoker to emphasize that road signs are very important for law enforcement officials. In that case, her followers were much more in agreement.

3. Learn geography. Usually a person knows in detail how many cities his country is made up of or at least has some notions. However, Hernán’s girlfriend said that for Americans this is not important: “In the United States we know nothing about that”so he recommended, jokingly, not to waste time studying geography.

4. Eat snack. In Latin America it is very common for people to have a snack when the afternoon is just beginning. In general, families have four meals a day: breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner. The tikotker showed a photo of a mate, traditional break of the Argentines, and emphasized that this custom does not go in the United States: “Here we eat dinner at 6 pm”said.

Going to university in the United States was totally ruled out for this tiktoker @medialuncita/TikTok

In the comments, different users questioned the tiktoker about some of her points, such as studying: “The worst recommendation in the world, how can you not go to university?”. “You have to go to college.” “Dinner at 18? That is not life. Without mates it is not life”. “Don’t public universities exist? Absolutely all of them are private?”another asked.

Year after year, Spanish-speaking migrants, especially those from Latin America, arrive in the North American country to settle with their families. The figure that a few decades ago seemed small, today has already climbed to 62 million.

Spanish, in fact, is the second most studied language in that country, especially in entities where Latinos predominate. According to a census taken by the portal Hispanic Star, this community lives mainly in states such as Texas, California, New York, Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

THE NATION