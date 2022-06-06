The 4 unfairly forgotten movies to watch on the big streaming platforms

The big ones streaming platforms They clearly stand out for their content and television productions. Each one with a particular style, striking characters, plot and ending .

From documentaries to miniseries and movies. The platforms have everything and for each of their users, according to their tastes and ages.

unexpected success: what is the three-hour asian movie that breaks it on netflix



The one and a half hour movie that Netflix premieres this week and is already the most viewed on the platform

However, there are films that often go unnoticed or are lost among so many others. In today’s note, we remind you of the 4 best options that are worth seeing:

4 unfairly forgotten movies to watch on the big streaming platforms

“The future president of the United States is involved in a sexual scandal. To divert attention, a few days before the elections he gathers his press group. Together with a Hollywood film producer, they decide to create a war in Albania, where the future president can heroically help and put an end to that conflict, saving many innocent lives…”, reads the synopsis of this fantastic comedy film.

Address: Barry Levinson

Barry Levinson Year: 1997

1997 duration : 95 minutes

: 95 minutes Distribution : Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, Woody Harrelson, William H. Macy, Denis Leary, Willie Nelson, Andrea Martin, Kirsten Dunst, George Gaynes

: Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, Woody Harrelson, William H. Macy, Denis Leary, Willie Nelson, Andrea Martin, Kirsten Dunst, George Gaynes Where can you see it: In HBO MAX





THE LAST NIGHT “25th hour”

“Sentenced to serve a seven-year sentence for drug trafficking, Monty Brogan has only 24 hours of freedom left before he goes to prison. After being the king of Manhattan, Monty is about to say goodbye to his dreams of grandeur and the crazy lifestyle that took him away from those who truly loved him. In those last hours of freedom, he will try to recover his relationship with his father (Brian Cox) and with his two best friends from youth: Jacob (Philip Seymour Hoffman), a shy professor, and Slaughtery (Barry Pepper), a brilliant stock broker. Wall St. And also with his girlfriend Naturelle (Rosario Dawson), who might be the person who ratted him out to the police,” indicates the official synopsis of the cult drama film dating from 2002.

Address: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Year: 2002

2002 Duration: 134 minutes

134 minutes Distribution: Edward Norton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Barry Pepper, Rosario Dawson, Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Tony Siragusa, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Tony Devon

Edward Norton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Barry Pepper, Rosario Dawson, Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Tony Siragusa, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Tony Devon Where can you see it: In Disney+





“The victim of a complex conspiracy, Danny Roman, an expert police negotiator specializing in kidnapping, is forced to take hostages in order to prove his innocence. In addition, with the help of a prestigious colleague, he will try to discover who is behind the trap that has been set for him. “, is the synopsis of “Negotiator” or, The Negotiator by its name in English.

Address: F. Gary Gray

F. Gary Gray Year: 1998

1998 Duration: 134 minutes

134 minutes Distribution: Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, David Morse, Ron Rifkin, John Spencer, JT Walsh, Siobhan Fallon, Paul Giamatti, Regina Taylor, Michael Cudlitz

Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, David Morse, Ron Rifkin, John Spencer, JT Walsh, Siobhan Fallon, Paul Giamatti, Regina Taylor, Michael Cudlitz where can you see it : Amazon Prime Video

The story of the doctor who got 94 women pregnant: lasts 2 hours and is all the rage on Netflix

Yakamoz S-245: the new 7-part series that is already breaking records on Netflix

“The school life of a troubled teenager becomes even more unbearable when finds out her childhood best friend is dating her older brother “, reads the official synopsis available on Netflix.