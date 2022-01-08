the 4 unplayed games remain sub judice. A turn to Allegri for insults to the referee

No 3-0 at the table, the results of Bologna-Inter, Atalanta-Turin, Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese were not approved. The Juve coach will not be on the bench with Roma, no Lazio for Calhanoglu

No defeats at the table, everything is waiting for measures. As can be learned from the press release issued in the morning by Sports Judge, Gerardo Mastrandrea, the results of Bologna-Inter, Atalanta-Turin, Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese, the four unplayed matches of the first return match remain sub judice. And in a certain sense it was expected (although perhaps Inter more than the others hoped for the 3 points), because the sports judge has not yet expressed himself even on Udinese-Salernitana (he will do so on 18 January). No Rome for Massimiliano Allegri, who was disqualified for one turn (plus a fine of 10 thousand euros) for having “addressed in a loud voice seriously offensive expressions towards the referee”.

As for the players, after the twentieth day the sports judge disqualified six players for a round: Antonio Candreva of Sampdoria, Kevin Agudelo of La Spezia, Sebastiano Luperto and Filippo Bandinelli of Empoli and Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini Roma, who will not be available to Mourinho for the match against Juve. Added to these are the disqualified teams that did not play on Thursday and therefore have yet to serve the disqualification: Tanner Tessmann and Mattia Caldara of Venice, Remo Freuler of Atalanta e Hakan Calhanoglu Inter, who will miss the San Siro match against Lazio.

The sports judge also inflicted a total fine of 25 thousand euros to Rome “To have his supporters, at the 35th of the second half and at the end of the match, repeatedly chanting an insulting chorus towards a player (Ibrahimovic, ed) of the opposing team (15 thousand); to also have his supporters, at the 36th and 43rd of the second half, launched two firecrackers and other objects in the sector occupied by the opposing supporters (10 thousand). Fine, of 10 thousand euros, also to the Juve “To have his supporters, at the 12th of the second half, sang an insulting chorus of territorial origin towards the supporters of the opposing team (Naples)”.