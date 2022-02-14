The 4 vampire household appliances on the bill: how not to get bleeding

Expensive energy is becoming a real nightmare for Italians. Just as the covid pandemic seems to have come to an end, a new emergency is arriving to create apprehension in Italian families.

Inflation is here to stay and bills, gasoline and the supermarket will go up and up.

It is the experts of the energy market who make these sad predictions which unfortunately find comfort in the facts. Everything is increasing and commodities too and consequently when oil and natural gas skyrocket, bills must necessarily follow. But if we learn which appliances weigh the most on the bill, we can defend ourselves. In fact, the latest gas and energy bills for Italians have been a real drain and have made the worrying social gap that is being created in our country felt with even greater force between those who can go on and those who can no longer do it. There are many to try to save energy changing managers but it is not necessarily a wise choice in fact very often the phone calls from which we are bombarded promise us very convenient rates, but in reality they are not at all. But let’s see what they are the appliances that actually consume the most and how to best use them. The first very high consumption household appliance is the iron. It is therefore important to choose models that have a slightly lower consumption and try to iron only the truly indispensable garments.

The terrible four

But the iron in this ranking is still the one that weighs the least because its use is moderate. On the other hand, the dishwasher weighs a lot. Important and therefore use it at full load and every now and then, if possible, wash the dishes by hand to try to limit the impact of this energy-consuming appliance. The same goes for the oven is that the other appliance consumes a lot. Here, too, the invitation is to use low consumption ovens and try to moderate their use.

The last on the list is perhaps the heaviest appliance of all from the point of view of the bill and is the washing machine. Consumer protection associations recommend that you always use the washing machine with a full load and at low temperatures. A wash at 30 ° is certainly preferable to one at high temperatures and allows you to save a lot over time.