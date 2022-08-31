The 4 wellness basics that I always carry in my office bag (for a stress-free return to work)

The stress is the great enemy that we are going to face with the Back to work. have many pending tasksthe self demandthe noise wave social pressure that surrounds us in the office, make our wellness resents. For example, it makes us crave foods with too much sugar, salt or fats; alters our mood; prevents us from getting up from the chair, from time to time, to activate our body and our circulation; tense our muscles making us more prone to contractures… All this influences the health of our body and our mind.

the expert’s key: Less demand, more compassion

Compassion towards yourself is a great weapon to deal with stress.@elise_soho

Today we propose to face the Back to work with the help of a simple wellness kit. We have filled it with five basic products that, in addition, are some of the most used by those who know the most about the subject. little gestures that they relax youthey help you work better or, they simply make you feel good because they invite you to be compassionate with yourself, to watch over you. As the world expert explains Paul Gilbert“Research has shown that the way we relate to ourselves–whether we view ourselves kindly or critically, lovingly or hostilely–can have a great influence on our ability to cope with life’s difficulties.” and create a feeling of inner wellness“. (The Compassionate Mind: A New Way of Facing Life’s Challenges, 2019).

4 wellness products to take to the office

Although the philosophy of self-compassion is much deeper and richer, these small gestures of self-care are on the way. They are also a good complement to the practice of habits What feed yourself in a healthy way (less chips and more fruit, for example), avoid sedentary lifestyle (a short walk after eating, stretching), or keeping the order around you (always include natural plants).

A multi-purpose balm for bothersome sensations Le Petit Remde, L’Occitane (36 euros) Described as a must-have, this multi-purpose balm nourishes, protects and soothes delicate skin. Contains immortelle, almond, lavender and shea butter.and it’s totally natural. Salo in the lipsin the dry handsthe a sting or irritation…

The haze of happiness to lift your spirits The Ritual of Mehr. Rituals (17.50 euros) This hair and body mist can be used whenever you need it as you work to lift your spirit and your vitality. Its aroma of sweet orange stimulates the energy and good humor; cedar oil Calm down the body and the mind.

The infusion that calms, for after eating Cupper’s fly high infusion. For sale in Naturitas (2.82 euros). With fennel organic, ans and natural and pure cumin, these 20 bags will help you ease digestion and feel better during the day. You just need to boil water.