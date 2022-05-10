The 400 Mawozo gang has already kidnapped two groups of missionaries in Haiti

The last two mass kidnappings, in buses, attributed to the feared Haitian gang known as 400 Mawozo, include American and Turkish missionary groups. In the second, the driver is Martín Decena, of Dominican nationality, and the authorities hope that he and his companions will be released safe and sound.

The first kidnapping was on October 16, 2021when a bus arrived in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, with 13 North American missionaries who remained under their control until the end of November and the beginning of December.

First they asked for a ransom of one million dollars for each one, without reporting if it materialized. The truth is that the FBI and the State Department took over the investigation of the case.

After a few months without this type of episode, at least in that magnitude, the Dominican diplomat Carlitín Guillén Tatis was kidnapped last April and was released days later. This fact was not attributed to the aforementioned gang.

The missionaries of now are from Turkey

Thirteen people were on the Metro Servicios Turísticos Passenger Transportation Company bus, hijacked last Sunday when it arrived from the Dominican Republic to Port-au-Prince, including eight Turkish missionaries.

The rest are of Haitian nationality and the driver is Dominican.

This Tuesday the Vice Minister for Consular and Migratory Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Jatzel Román, said that the Foreign Ministry has permanent communication with the Haitian authorities.

He did not reveal any details, saying it was for security reasons.

Extradition of one of the leaders of the armed gang 400 Mawozo.

Last week he was extradited to the United States, Germine Joly, aka Yonyon, one of the leaders of 400 Mawozo, accused of smuggling weapons of war and kidnapping US citizens, among other charges.