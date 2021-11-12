the 41 years of the actor in 5 cult roles

The romantic, the damned pilot, the Jewish skinhead and even the jazz pianist. The chameleon-like Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, turn off today 41 candles. To celebrate his birthday, we remember 5 iconic films that have consecrated Ryan Gosling as an internationally renowned actor, repeatedly nominated for an Oscar.

Ryan Thomas Gosling was born in London, Ontario from Mormon parents. Child prodigy, teen star TV show, she began her glittering teenage career singing and dancing with Britney al Mickey Mouse Club. Then, in the nineties, he imposed himself as a young demigod in the series “Young Hercules“. Win the hearts of millions of fans, becoming the romantic hero in the “The pages of our life”(2004), adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel. A little later he wins the 2007 Oscar nomination for the role of prof. cocaine addict in “Half Nelson“. From this moment Gosling’s career takes off.

In 2010 he was the protagonist of “Blue Valentine “(2010), sentimental drama opposite Michelle Williams. Up to the cult at high speed “Drive” (2011) by Nicolas Winding Refn or “Blade Runner 2049”Directed by Denis Villeneuve. The musical break-in at a young age, makes him touch the statuette when in 2016, Gosling dances, sings and plays for director Damien Chazelle. To immerse yourself in the fingers of the jazz pianist in the musical “La La Land“, The histrionic actor trained on the piano for four months. It will touch the Oscar for the second time which, however, will go into the hands of co-star Emma Stone.

Arianna Panieri

