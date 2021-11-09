The 42 ex Gicap supermarkets change management for 3 years. Many in the province of Messina

The operation of the the passage of the sales network from the Gicap Group to Ergon took the form of the signature, in the days, of the contract by the Ragusan consortium company, through its consortium member Medial Franchising, for the rental of the 42 supermarkets located mainly in the province of Messina and in those of Agrigento, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Cosenza.

“Medial Franchising, in concert with Gicap – Ergon writes in a note – has already started taking charge of the stores according to a precise calendar with the aim of starting up the points of sale in the shortest possible time to give adequate services and answers to customers , safeguarding all the rights of the workers who worked in them ». Good news also for customers, with a return to the brand they had confidence in: in fact, the shops will mainly assume the Ard discount brand, which in the meantime has improved its offer both in terms of convenience and completeness of the assortment. as well as having expanded the audience of the municipalities and manned areas. In fact, “the threshold of 200 stores will be exceeded in a few weeks,” adds Ergon. The latter took over from the company Like Sicilia, which managed the supermarkets on behalf of the Capone family. Ergon who also won at the end of a tug-of-war with the previous manager, who kept 424 employees on their toes.

