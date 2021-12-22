The 43-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Smart TV is at an all-time low

The range of Samsung Smart TV has a great advantage: it is very vast and there is a model for all needs, with all available technologies (LED, Mini LED and OLED) and in all diagonals. But it also has a disadvantage: i prices, compared to competitors from the Far East, they are greater.









You pay for quality, it is known, and therefore the full-bodied discount on the Samsung Smart TV UE43AU8070UXZT, LED model from 43 inches with 4K resolution. It is a not too big Smart TV, which can find a place in any room of the house without cluttering too much: it is 96.5 cm wide, 56 cm high and 25.7 cm thick, for a total weight of less than 9 kilograms. . Especially at the current price, the all-time low since this TV went on sale on Amazon, the model in question truly is a Smart TV for everyone.

Samsung TV UE43AU8070UXZT: technical characteristics

Samsung TV UE43AU8070UXZT is the 43-inch model of the Samsung’s AU8000 series, a series that from 2021 has replaced the previous TU8000, maintaining the technology LED “edge“: Pixel illumination comes from the bottom edge of the TV and expands across the entire panel.

Panel with resolution Ultra HD, i.e. 4K, managed by the processor Crystal 4K of Samsung which, among other things, is also involved in technology Motion Xcelerator, by calculating the additional frames that serve to make the images smoother in the case of scenes with very fast movements. Useful for i action movie, but also for the sport events live (limit the drag effect).

Samsung TV UE43AU8070UXZT has the double tuner digital terrestrial and satellite, in both cases of the second generation, so there will be no problem because of the switch off to digital terrestrial DVB-T2.

Good endowment doors: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, a LAN (but there is also WiFi 5), an optical digital audio output (but you can also connect a soundbar via Bluetooth 5.2) and there is eARC compatibility.

Finally, the smart part: it is managed by the proprietary operating system of Samsung Tizen OS, for which all popular streaming apps can be found. Finally, as with all the latest Samsung TVs, there is the service Samsung TV Plus which consists of a collection of free streaming channels (there are dozens of them).

Samsung TV UE43AU8070UXZT: the Amazon offer

As already mentioned, the 43-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Smart TV is a model that aspires to enter everyone’s homes, it is not a model for the few. But it is a Samsung model, so the list price of 549 euros shouldn’t surprise.

On the other hand, the current one will pleasantly surprise price of Samsung TV UE43AU8070UXZT on Amazon: alone 376 euros (-173 euros, -31%), and the product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Samsung Crystal UHD 43 inch Smart TV – AU8000 Series – Model 2021