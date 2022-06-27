The 44th Pride March runs through CDMX

After two years of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pride March returned to the streets of Mexico City this Saturday.

Thousands of people began to gather before 10:00 in the morning around the Angel of Independence, to march on Paseo de la Reforma in defense of the LGBTTTIQA+ population.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported an influx of 250 thousand people in the Pride March, in its 44th edition. Organizers stated in media interviews that it is expected to be more than 1 million.

Around noon, the contingents waited for the formal start of the demonstration, accompanied by the cry “Love is love!” and a multitude of flags with the colors of the rainbow.

Because #LoveIsLove follows the 44th edition of the march of #Pride in the CDMX, from the networks of Political Animal and @AnimalMX. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎 📸 @HERMIRANDA. pic.twitter.com/zeTGL6zJCV – Political Animal (@Pajaropolitico) June 25, 2022

Those who demonstrate sing and also demand respect for their right to free personality, equality and an end to discrimination and all hate crimes.

Among others, the banners display slogans such as “Before making fun of yourself, check your house closet” and “No, no, this is not a phase, this will never change!”

Along with some officials from his government, Sheinbaum attended the start of the demonstration. There, he heard a statement from groups, which in particular asked him to label the budget for people of sexual diversity.

Throughout the march, according to the organizers, there are also expected to be dozens of musical performances, led by artists who support the LGBTTTIQA+ population.

With information from Eréndira Aquino and Sharenii Guzmán.