The 45-euro Chinese mini projector to have a 100-inch home theater

Portable mini projectors are fashionable products in Spain, since they allow you to have a home theater and even take the film anywhere. In the market you can find different types, from Lidl to Xiaomi to one of a Chinese brand that is ideal to replace the television; and now enter the scene a new model at a cheaper price.

This Moayuuu brand projector stands out for having support for a 1080P Full HD resolution that allows you to project a movie or series achieving a screen size ranging from 13 to 100 inches. A model that is reduced to 44.20 euros in Shopee, the AliExpress of Singapore, which is a good discount considering that its original price is 101.89 euros.

Projectors have long become a good substitute for television and allow a cinema to be set up in the living room at home and, in this case, hardly taking up space. It is even ideal for the smallest of the houses to watch drawings in a quiet way or to take it to a party or meal with friends.

One of the main features of this projector is its design, which is compact and goes well with any piece of furniture. It has dimensions of 135 millimeters long, 97 mm wide and 50 mm high and can even be carried comfortably in a pocket or bag.

The mini projector is available in black or white with yellow accents.

A device that has 1080P support and a natural resolution that has increased to 480 x 360 for enhance the brightness and color saturation of the projected image to make it more clear and comfortable.

It also has multiple connections, including USB, SD, Audio interfaces and HDMI to easily connect multiple media devices, such as laptops, digital cameras or even the consoles themselves. And it has WiFi and Bluetooth to project mobile content from the projector itself.

This projector also it has speakers and offers a brightness of 1,800 lumens, a 2000:1 contrast ratio and 50 percent light uniformity. Even so, these devices are best enjoyed with the blinds down if it’s sunny and projecting the image onto a canvas or white wall without stippling.

With the purchase of the device, a series of elements are included, such as the mini projector itself, a manual with the instructions for installation and use, the cable to connect it to the electrical current and a remote control to move through the settings and navigate the interface.

