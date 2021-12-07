The 48 black hours of cryptocurrencies between millionaire thefts and bitcoin in a dive

This is not a good time for cryptocurrencies and not just the collapse of bitcoin, which in the last 48 hours has lost almost 20% of its value, with decreases in the order of 10,000 dollars. Also making noise is the violation of BitMart, an exchange dedicated to the trading of digital currencies, hit by a hacker attack that stole the platform 196 million dollars in cryptocurrency.

Total estimated loss: ~ 200M (~ 100M on @ethereum and ~ 96M on @BinanceChain ). (Previously we only counted the loss on @ethereum). And here is the list of affected assets / amounts on @BinanceChain pic.twitter.com/cXXApDFtd7 – PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) December 5, 2021

The complaint came from Peckshield, an analysis and security company specializing in the blockchain, which in the beginning had found an offensive around 100 million dollars on Ethereum, with a series of withdrawals from millionaire current accounts united by the destination address, known as ‘BitMart Hacker’. But the script was repeated on Binance Smart Chain, an alternative blockchain to Ethereum itself, replicating the same system for a total flow of about 96 million dollars.

After the initial denial, BitMart confirmed the violation by specifying, through the CEO Sheldon Xia, which hackers have exploited a “large-scale security hole linked to one of the ETH portfolios and another BSC”, adding at first that the total value of the attack would be around $ 150 million. Strengthened by a round of Serie B from beyond 300 million dollars led by private equity firm Alexander Capital Ventures and a community with more than 9 million users, BitMart immediately suspended all movement and quickly managed to react to the unexpected onslaught.

2/4 BitMart will use our own funding to cover the incident and compensate affected users. We are also talking to multiple project teams to confirm the most reasonable solutions such as token swaps. No user assets will be harmed. – Sheldon Xia (@sheldonbitmart) December 6, 2021

A few hours after the attack, Xia himself wrote on his personal Twitter profile that the breach was concocted thanks to a private key that compromised the two linked wallets. He also assured that the platform will use its own funds to cover losses and reimburse affected users, whose assets will not be damaged. However, the BitMart number one also asked for time to complete operations and restore security systems, announcing that deposits and withdrawals will gradually resume within 24-48 hours.

The latter #hack to a #Exchange cryptocurrency could be among the most devastating to date since #Bitmart lost $ 196 million in miscellaneous #cryptocurrencies. “Bitmart #Hacker“so nicknamed it will be one of the most discussed topics in the next … https: //t.co/P2Y3dd9w8z – Nicola Vanin (@nicolarsr) December 5, 2021

As with all other digital realities, the crypto ecosystem is also very exposed to hacker attacks, so much so that last week it was Celsius Network, a platform dedicated to cryptocurrency loans, with withdrawals of non-authorized funds that fell into the meshes of virtual thieves. by users who allowed cybercriminals to steal around $ 50 million. On the other hand, the biggest attack in the history of digital currencies, carried out last August against PoliNetwork, a system that allows the exchange of tokens between different blockchains, hit to the heart by a theft equal to 613 million dollars, then returned in the following weeks by the hacker Mr. White Hat, who explained the surprising move with the “attempt to contribute to the safety of the project, albeit through painful actions”.

? The #hacker behind one of the biggest #cryptocurrency heists of all time says the theft was done “for fun.”#PolyNetwork #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/eib1StQZgH – Stox – The Portfolio Tracker for All (@getstox) August 13, 2021

From thefts to the money in smoke, with digital currencies that have recorded steep declines over the weekend. To dominate the scene, however, as always is bitcoin, which has dropped to 42,000 dollars with a loss of 20% of its value (but in free fall with double-digit drops there are also Ethereum, Cardano and Solana). In the last few hours, signs of recovery have arrived, with the fluctuations that as we write have stood at around $ 49,000, but beyond the roller coaster – inevitable for a system synonymous with volatility – the uncertainties in the financial world linked to diffusion are worrying. of the Covid-19 infections of the Omicron variant. The all-time high of $ 69,044 hit on November 10th is far off and with a nightmare weekend behind it burned $ 400 billion in capitalization (dropped to $ 2.2 trillion), the future now looks a bit more uphill.

Repeat with me: “I will not sell in panic and I will not buy in FOMO” 10 times, thanks.#bitcoin – AfterSide Crypto (@AFTSDCrypto) December 6, 2021

