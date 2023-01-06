The 5 Best Board Games for Family and Friends in 2023

The most important thing in life is spending quality time with loved ones. In the busyness of life, we often forget that we do everything for our family.

So this year make it a point to spend as much time as possible with your friends and family. One way to do this is board games. We all love to play such interesting games that keep us hooked for hours.

As soon as we have a game in front of us, we all become children. So, if this has you intrigued, here are some of our favorite board games that you’re sure to enjoy with your loved ones –

1. Adventurers to the Train

Are you one of those who love to travel? Designed for avid travelers, Train Adventurers is what takes you through Europe’s major rail routes. It is suitable for all age groups and levels of players. You can learn it in five minutes. it works like this

Each player has to collect cards of different types of wagons. These cards are used to ride the shuttles, go through various tunnels, and build stations. The main goal is to get as many routes as possible. This will lead you to dominate the map and you will win!

2. Original Stratego

If you are looking for a traditional game, nothing better than this. The strategies of this game are laid out in a relaxed way. It may seem like a game of chess because of how all the pieces are placed.

But it is not necessary to have technical knowledge like in chess. You can teach it to your child if he is interested in technical games, since Original Stratego can be a springboard for it.

This is a classic defense game where the idea is to stop and conquer the enemy’s flag. There is an army that includes 40 pieces and each piece has a different rank.

3. Throw Burrito

This is a dodgeball card game where the concept is confusing but at the same time very interesting. At first, you won’t understand if you have to throw the balls or the cards. But here’s the catch, here you have to throw things!

Strategy also involves interacting with the other players. It is a small game in which you have to accumulate points by matching cards from the deck.

This will help you steal points from the opposing player. You can then challenge the player to make deals and donkey wars.

4. One

This is a classic game that is played all over the world. The game is simple, fast and fun. The goal is to finish off all your cards as quickly as possible. The only catch is that before throwing your last card you have to shout “Uno”.

If you don’t or the other person says “Caught” first, you have to pick up the cards again! Although this is one of the oldest games, the rules keep changing according to the convenience and entertainment of each one.

5. Monopoly

We don’t need to introduce you to this board game. Some call it Monopoly while others say it is Business. The meaning and purpose of the game are the same. You have to roll the dice, move your pawn and buy property.

As soon as you collect properties of the same color, you can build houses and hotels. The goal is to leave others penniless through rent. The most fun in this game is the Community Chest and the random cards. Do you want to play it with your family and friends? We do.

There are many other games available such as Jenga Blocks, POC! and Catan. So be sure to plan weekly or monthly game nights with your family and enjoy some quality time together. These moments will not return, so live your life in 2023!