The 5 best exercises to train the lower chest

This area cannot be isolated as such, but there are some exercises that give more shape to that part of the pectorals

Gaining size and strength is the guiding principle behind most of the training plans you’ll find in weight rooms. However, if your strategy is not well focused, you will spend a great deal of time and energy in the wrong direction, which will likely spell disaster for the progress you are seeking. That’s why most training programs focus on specific muscle groups instead of randomly assigning exercises. If you want to achieve a specific goal, like building a big, strong chest, for example, you’ll have more success if you focus on working every part of your chest, including the lower one.

That said, there are some limits to how specific your training can be. Many want to build more defined pectoral muscles, so they will try to work different parts of the muscle group, often mentally dividing the pectoral into upper, inner, and lower sections.

Let's focus on the lower chest. You may want to firm up that area you've seen sagging in the mirror, or maybe you just want to make sure you work all parts of your pecs equally. Either way, your efforts to train just the lower chest may end up being misleading…

Can you really train your lower chest?

The answer to the question is yes, but training the lower chest is not as easy as working other muscles, such as the biceps. You won’t find an exercise that directly isolates that exact area of ​​muscle group like curls do for your arms. The lower part of your chest is different due to the musculature of the chest as a whole.

Your chest is largely made up of your pectorals, or more specifically, the pectoralis major and pectoralis minor. Many trainers consider the pectoralis major to have all three regions mentioned above, but that doesn’t mean there’s a single lower pectoralis muscle waiting to be the target of the perfect movement. Chest exercises will engage the entire muscle group more broadly, so you’ll also be training the other parts of your pecs while targeting the lower body.

Similarly, if your goal is to “tone” your lower chest to reduce fat, keep in mind that as such, it’s not possible. What you can do is focus on training your chest muscles as a complete unit. You can change the angles on some of these exercises to give your muscles a different stimulus to better activate your lower chest; Some studies suggest this method could be effective, but unless you’re a professional bodybuilder, it’s best to follow these tips.

Exercises to train the lower chest



push-ups

It allows you to train your chest using your body weight. Do each pushup very slowly, focus on keeping your core and glutes strong, and increase your time under tension.

Dumbbell floor press

This exercise will give your shoulders a break by reducing the range of motion of the traditional bench press.

high pulley crossovers

Use a cable machine or bands to perform this exercise, but don’t make it a cable crossover by crossing your hands. Instead, focus on squeezing your chest in at the top of each rep.

Pulley crossovers with change of posture



Work from the ground to your knees to get the most out of this move.

T-Bench Fly Glutes

This fly variation takes cues from the dumbbell floor press by limiting its range of motion, which serves to protect your shoulders and allows you to work with a heavier weight. The glute bridge position will also give your core and legs an extra challenge.

By the way, this is sure to interest you too: the best tips for marking the sternal groove, that line between pectorals that leaves a hole in the shirt.

