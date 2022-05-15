The 5 best films directed by Quentin Tarantino and one that is above all

Independent cinema usually has two great extremes among its viewers depending on each director, either you love it or you hate it, because each one has a characteristic style that does not fit all types of audiences.

A good example of an independent film director is Quentin Tarantinoa filmmaker who quickly fell in love with a large part of the public with his peculiar style since his debut in feature films from 1992 to the present day.

Tarantino has practically always clarified that his intention was to direct only ten films, having directed a total of nine so far. What will be the tenth and supposed last film of the filmmaker is one of the biggest mysteries that there is right now in the movie scene.

While we wait for Tarantino’s final feature film to arrive, we wanted to review his entire career by compiling what we consider to be The 5 Best Movies Directed By Quentin Tarantino And One That Beats Them All.

RESERVOIR DOGS

Year : 1992

Duration : 99 min.

director : Quentin Tarantino

Gender: thriller

We start our review of the highlights of Quentin Tarantino’s filmography with Reservoir Dogsthe filmmaker’s first feature film in which he also stars alongside Tim Roth, Harvey Keitel, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Michael Madsen and Lawrence Tierney, among others.

Its plot revolves around six robbers who don’t know each other and use aliases with color names. When something goes wrong in a well-planned robbery, they immediately suspect that there is a traitor in their midst.. This is our Reservoir Dogs review.

KILL BILL VOLUME 1 AND 2

Years : 2003 and 2004

Durations : 110 min. and 137 min.

director : Quentin Tarantino

Gender: Action Thriller

Divided into two parts due to its long duration, Kill Bill It is one of Quentin Tarantino’s most acclaimed films which featured in its cast Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah, Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen and Michael Bowen, among many others.

Its plot centers on Beatrix Kiddo, an assassin known as The Bride who, on her wedding day, is attacked by members of her own gang, under Bill’s orders.

After spending several years in a coma, The Bride wakes up and prepares to execute her just revenge against each and every one of the main hitmen who perpetrated the attack.

One by one, The bride eliminates the targets on her revenge list, with the last mission being to eliminate Bill..

DAMN BASTARDS

Year : 2009

Duration : 146 min.

director : Quentin Tarantino

Gender: Warlike

Starring, among others, Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Mélanie Laurent, Diane Kruger and Michael Fassbender, Damn bastards is a hilarious war-action comedy that garnered eight Oscar nominations, with Christoph Waltz winning Best Supporting Actor.

This Quentin Tarantino film revolves around Aldo Raine, a lieutenant who organizes a group of Jewish soldiers to retaliate against specific targets.

Known as the Bastards, Raine and his men join German actress and spy Bridget Von Hammersmark on a mission to bring down the leaders of the Third Reich..

On the other hand, Shosanna Dreyfus is a young woman who witnessed the death of her family by order of Colonel Hans Landa and now lives a new identity as the owner of a cinema. Fate will want everyone to end up together, leading to one of the best sequences in cinema.

DJANGO UNCHAINED

Year : 2012

Duration : 165 min.

director : Quentin Tarantino

Gender: Western

Between best movies by Quentin Tarantino we have Django Unchaineda film that has a cast of the likes of Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film is set two years before the outbreak of the American Civil War and follows King Schultz, a German bounty hunter who tracks down assassins to collect on their heads.

For it He promises the black slave Django to set him free if he helps him catch them, to which he immediately agrees so he can go find and free his wife Broomhilda.a slave on a plantation owned by landowner Calvin Candie.

Considered one of the best westerns in the history of cinema, Django Unchained managed to win two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and for Best Supporting Actor for Christoph Waltz. Here is our review of Django Unchained.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN… HOLLYWOOD

Year : 2019

Duration : 165 min.

director : Quentin Tarantino

Gender: black comedy

The most recent of the filmmaker could not be missing in our review of his most outstanding films. His ninth film Once upon a time in… Hollywoodhad a great cast headed by some great Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt (who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor) and Margot Robbie.

Set in late 1960s Hollywood, the film follows Rick Dalton, the star of a popular television western as he tries to adjust to the changes in the medium at the same time as his stunt double. This is our review of Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

PULP FICTION

Year : 1994

Duration : 153 min.

director : Quentin Tarantino

Gender: black comedy

There is no doubt that for practically any follower of the filmmaker the Quentin Tarantino movie that beats all others is pulp fictionthe director’s second feature film that had seven Oscar nominations, taking only the award for Best Original Screenplay.

The film has a star cast made up of, among others, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth.

Telling several intertwined stories, its plot starts with Vincent and Jules, two hit men whose mission is to recover a mysterious briefcase.

Everything will get complicated for Vincent when his boss Marcellus asks him to take care of Mia, his attractive wife. Here you can read our review of Pulp Fiction.

So far our review of The 5 Best Movies Directed By Quentin Tarantino And One That Beats Them All. If you want other recommendations from great filmmakers, don’t miss our review of the 10 best films directed by Clint Eastwood and one that surpasses them all.