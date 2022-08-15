the 5 best looks throughout his career



Scarlett Johansson: the 5 best looks throughout her career

Scarlett Johansson is one of the Hollywood actresses with the greatest affection and relevance in the entire industry, since her memorable roles have catapulted her directly to fame, without neglecting the incredible talent that the beautiful artist possesses, since since she was eleven years old age began to stand out in secondary roles until little by little making his way to take leading roles.

Now, charismatic, talented and extremely beautiful, she has more than amazed all the members of her male fan club, the beauty of her face and the marked silhouette of the actress has captured many eyes throughout her years active in the medium, that is why today we bring you a gallery about the best looks that this beautiful movie celebrity has had.

From redhead, blonde, short hair, long hair, among many others, starting with her typical blonde hair, the complexion of Scarlett Johansson She is white, her natural hair is golden locks, which on different occasions she has shown off in marked waves, a clear example is the red carpet of the Oscars in 2005, when she wore a flirtatious red dress, looking completely spectacular.

When an impressive change occurred, it was when she began to act in the role of the dangerous spy Black Widowleaving his blond locks, for some brand new curls, because one of the things that characterizes this character is his striking red hair, that is why he changed it for this film project, leaving fans with their mouths open, some even assuring that this role was made especially for the actress.

Scarlett Johansson: the 5 best looks throughout her career, photo: instagram



After that, the straight style, a few darker strands were some of the looks that showed Scarlett Johansson every time he was in an interview or on the small screen, when he returned to his role as Black Widow the wild redhead accompanied her but in different shades, in the film of end-gamethe tone almost jumped to orange.

However, the most controversial look of the beautiful actress would be when she would cut her long locks to a very short style for the drama-filled film called “Marriage Story”, opening debates on the internet as to whether it was to the liking of Fans or not, however, many agreed that her beauty was clear no matter what was done to her hair.