The 5 best musical songs of 2021

Annette: Adam Driver with Marion Cotillard in a scene from the film

It is not science fiction, and it is not even a spell, yet it is enough for the music to meet the moving images that something magical is immediately triggered. Like lips touching in an awaited and vibrant kiss, even a scene in the cinema once joined to that right song in the background, will end up living together with its musical counterpart. Inseparable, like two halves of the same apple, music and image will dance hand in hand in a magical bubble, supported by camera movements that will leave them forever imprinted, like lipstick-dyed lips, in the mind of the spectator.

In Italy this magic does not always snap into the spectator’s heart. Musicals have failed to enter our cinephile DNA. They peep out, greet, enter on tiptoe, crossing the threshold of our cultural home, without however waiting for the dessert. Maybe these two years have been strange, and now more than ever we entrust to words in the form of free singing, that desire for escape that pervades us, shapes us. A need for sharing, to which film productions have responded by giving us works in which the musical genre exceeds its own canons and rules to give life to glimpses of life between prejudices, cultural clashes, misunderstandings, love stories and conflicts personal. We therefore decided to select the 5 best songs from the musicals of the last film season, which made us dance and dream. Close your eyes, press play and travel with us in this universe where the sung word meets the spoken word, exploding in a multi-faceted, heterogeneous emotional big bang, each time so unique, and each time so different.

1. “SOMEONE TO SAY” by Cyrano

Cyrano: Haley Bennett and Peter Dinklage

What is Cyrano in Joe Wright’s cinematic language? It is a pink apostrophe between theater and dance. A dance performed with elegance, dressing up in art. A lethal embrace that explodes in a spectacle of love loaned to the cinema, this new version of Rostand’s immortal classic finds its breath of renewal and whirlwind of innovation in the singing and choreography of Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. The rest of the music of The National takes care of the eternal triangle between Cyrano (Peter Dinklage), Roxanne (Haley Bennett) and Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) feelings and fears. Not only musical commentary, but gallant companion of characters unable to entrust words to their role as messengers of love, each piece investigates the labyrinthine interstices of a mind that elaborates, creates, thinks, giving voice to words expressed only through the writing. A journey through feelings that finds its starting point in that “Someone to Say“which condenses a desire to hear one’s heart beating, putting aside pride. The one sung by Haley Bennet is a musical incipit of lightness and at the same time of moving depth. A prologue that lays the foundations for the search for true love, between letters, dances, talking body details of a feeling ready to be born, grow, dressing up with music.

2. “SINCERELY ME” by Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen: Ben Platt, Colton Ryan in a scene from the film

What makes a song special? The text? Surely. Musical accompaniment? Also. But what gives uniqueness to a song is above all its enviable ability to touch, illuminating, like ET’s finger, points that we keep hidden from the eyes of others. And Caro Evan Hansen is a corollary of songs that aspire not only to touch the interiority of its spectators, but to unite in a painful song that finally gives voice to a thousand unheard hidden behind the most diverse and disparate masks. No longer a commedia dell’arte, but life that becomes a theatrical stage on whose boards feet leave their footprints ready to trip fragile and sensitive souls. Evan Hansen does not speak, he sings, and he does it in an inner monologue that few can access. But if there is a piece that only apparently seems to detach itself from the essay written with heartfelt and profound words of the musical directed by Stephen Chbosky, it is “Sincerely Me“. The drafting of that letter that will set the tone for the unfolding of events detaches itself from the confines of an electronic page to become an engaging piece, imbued with hopes, illusions of a friendship that does not exist, but which must be there, in order to continue to (above) live.

3. “30/90” from Tick, Tick … BOOM!

Tick, Tick … Boom !: Andrew Garfield in a scene from the film

The characters of Lin-Manuel Miranda dance. They do it with only apparent lightness as the anxiety rises in the veins, the insecurity reaches the heart, the fear of not being enough creeps into every cell of the brain, while the hands of the clock go forward, to the rhythm of tics. . tac … tic … tac. Like Hamilton’s soldiers, as we pointed out in our review of Tick … tick … BOOM! also the human gallery that surrounds Jonathan Larson (author of Rent, and here brought back to life by a magnetic Andrew Garfield) entrusts to each note of liberating songs the emotional weight of a feeling stuck between the throat and lips. Having reached the age of thirty, life is scary. Blowing out thirty candles means dealing with a line of a total that marks the efforts made, as opposed to the (few or many) satisfactions that we have managed to take away. For Jonathan Larson, turning thirty has nothing light-hearted about it. The parties, the choirs singing “best wishes” are undressed with happiness, to leave room for the awareness that the time has come to grow up, thus completing, now or never, the hoped-for projects, the goals left unresolved, compromising with his talent and the figure of the author he feels he is, but for many he still isn’t. That’s why in the context of Tick … tick … BOOM a song like “30/90“collects so much importance in itself. Crucible of anxieties, aspirations and (dis) illusions,” 30/90 “leads the way in Larson’s inner and artistic path filtered by Miranda’s gaze, with a rhythm and a text ready to rise from the personal context, to a generational anthem.

4. “SHE’S OUT OF THIS WORLD!” From Annette

Annette: Adam Driver in one scene

Life and death, love and Thanatos, everything in the world of Henry (Adam Driver) and Ann (Marion Cotillard) is marked by music. The work that embraces and supports their lives like a master sculptor to the rhythm of songs that are sometimes adrenaline, sometimes melancholy. Supported by the genius of the Sparks, the musical signed by Leos Carax makes music a prevailing fil-rouge, keeping together, without ever falling into banal or tediousness, all 120 minutes of viewing. It is the world of speech that gives way to the world of singing, but Annette is not Les Misérables. The notes, the harmonies, the singing performances of the protagonists are arms that hold the viewer motionless in the armchair, a voluntary prisoner of a film destined to become a cult. How cult is “She’s out of this world“, a song in which the psychedelic style of the Sparks duo sharpens the visionary and ecstatic world of Carax, always played in balance between the grotesque and the poetic, the imaginary and the real, the dual and the unity.

5. “TONIGHT” from West Side Story

West Side Story: Rachel Zegler in a still image from the film

Only those who have made the history of cinema like Steven Spielberg can have the courage to take, update and re-propose in a new, yet the same way, a film that is also history, to the point of making it even more unique, more special, more immortal. Yeah, because West Side Story isn’t just a musical. It is a page of cinema written with the words of Stephen Sondheim and the notes of Leonard Bernstein. For a work that finds its source of eternal youth in pieces that have been able to challenge the passing of time while always remaining fresh and never banal, choosing one among the many seemed like a titanic undertaking. Yet, filtered by the gaze of Steven Spielberg and photographed by Janusz Kamiński, there is something in the new on-screen rendering of the song “Tonight“that makes it slide under the skin, reaching the depths of the soul. A version as identical as it is different from the original, ready to make hearts beat faster in a night that lasts forever.

