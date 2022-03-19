The 5 best OnePlus 5G phones (Updated 2022)

OnePlus has a complete catalog of mobile phones with 5G. We recommend the best ones so that you can enjoy the maximum connection speed.

This is not the first time that we have entered the OnePlus catalog to recommend its mobiles. For example, we had already told you about the OnePlus models with more battery. However, we had never focused on the firm’s 5G mobilesso this buying guide is going to focus on that same topic.

It is compatible to enjoy the quality of OnePlus and, at the same time, take advantage of the maximum speed of 5G networks. To prove it to you, below we select the best OnePlus 5G phones. In order for the guide to be varied, we have chosen both high-end and mid-range models of the company. Depending on your needs, you can choose one or another model, all of them are a good purchase.

Top of the best OnePlus 5G mobiles

After telling you about the best 5G phones you can buy in 2022, we focus on OnePlus to discover which models the Chinese company offers with this feature. We expect big terminalsWell, the truth is that the manufacturer always does a great job creating their smartphones.

As we have explained before, in our selection there are models from different ranges. Therefore, you will be able to find options that are close to 1,000 euros and others that are less than 400 euros. Depending on your budget and needs you can choose your next mobile. Let’s see if they let you use 5G in both SIM slots and other important features.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the mobile leads the OnePlus catalog in 2022. It is not surprising that it has 5G connectivity, it is what we could expect from a terminal as advanced as this. In addition, it is also foreseeable that it will allow use 5G networks on both SIM cards and that it dispenses with a microSD card slot.

In our first impressions of the OnePlus 10 Pro we tell you that it has a back with a ceramic finish that gives more importance to the camera module. High quality is your 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 displayQuad HD + resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz. There is plenty of power, since its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Its camera system consists of four cameras, three on the back and one on the front. On the back, we find a 48 MP main lensan ultra wide angle of 50 MP and a telephoto of 8 MP, while the front lens is 32 MP. On the other hand, set up a 5,000mAh battery with a brutal 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale at the end of March in Europe, although can be bought in some stores like AliExpress for less than 1,000 euros in the 8GB+128GB version.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Among the best OnePlus 5G mobiles is, without a doubt, the OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition to being a terminal with a beautiful design, this model has two nano-SIM card slots in which 5G connectivity can be used. At this point, it is not surprising to discover that it does not integrate a microSD card slot.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a mobile with a spectacular screen, one of the best on the market. It’s about a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO panel, variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz and Quad HD+ resolution that will allow you to enjoy any type of content with the highest quality. Of course, you can fully enjoy the most advanced games.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is still a great buy in 2022.

The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, so you can perform any task with your mobile. To this we add a complete photographic section that takes very good photographs and a 4,500mAh battery that perfectly withstands the whole day. In addition, in less than half an hour it is fully charged thanks to the 65W fast chargewith charger included.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a suggested retail price of 909 euros in the 8GB + 128GB versionwhile that of 12GB + 256GB goes up to 999 euros. Since it’s been a while since its release, these prices drop considerably in stores like Amazon and the OnePlus website.

Know more: OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord 2

If you are looking for something cheaper, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G It is one of the most outstanding of the entire mid-range. Under the usual OnePlus design, a very complete mobile is hidden. In this case, in the two SIM slots we must combine a card with 5G with another with 4G.

As we saw in the review of the OnePlus Nord 2, the smartphone has a good quality display. It’s about a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED panelwith Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Its processor is the MediaTek Dimension 1200which is surprising for the high performance it offers, close to the high-end of the firm.

If we look on his back, we find three cameras: 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle and 2 MP macro. Regarding autonomy, the 4,500mAh battery not suffer to endure a day and a half. This OnePlus Nord 2 does not cut out and is also compatible with 65W fast chargeso in half an hour it will be fully charged.

The recommended selling price of the 8GB+128GB version is 399 euroswhile the 12GB+256GB one is 100 euros more expensive. Currently, it is possible to buy both versions with important discounts. The OnePlus Nord 2 is on sale at the OnePlus store, Amazon and PcComponentes.

Know more: OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

For less than 400 euros you can buy the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5Ga mid-range that, unlike previous models, has three card slots: two for SIM and one for microSD. Your processor is MediaTek Dimensity 900, with 5G modem integrated so you can connect to 5G networks.

One of the aspects that we highlighted the most in the review of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was its good build quality. We are facing a beautiful mobile that offers a comfortable and robust feeling when we have it in our hand. We also like the good performance of your 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display Full HD + with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, something that surprises us when it comes to a OnePlus mobile.

There are three cameras that it mounts on its back (64 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide and 2 MP macro), while the only front camera is 16 MP. This Nord CE 2 shares a battery with the Nord 2: 4,500 mAh capacity and 65W fast chargewhich translates into an autonomy of a day and a half, and a charging process of less than 40 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in a single configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in-house, with a recommended retail price of €359. You can buy it on Amazon and the OnePlus store.

Know more: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus 8T 5G

The OnePlus 8T it is a high-end mobile of 2020, but still a smart buy if you are looking for great performance without paying the high prices of this segment. By having the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 as a processor, this smartphone can connect to 5G networks to navigate at maximum speed.

One of its great strengths is the 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display Full HD + with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which offers excellent performance. The same can be said of the processor that gives it life, which can with any task what you want to carry out.

Its four rear cameras are led by a 48MP sensor, while the front camera is 16 MP. On the other hand, the day of autonomy is assured with its 4,500mAh battery. Despite being a 2020 model, it supports 65W fast charge.

The OnePlus 8T went on sale for 599 euros in the 8GB + 128GB versionwith another more advanced version of 12GB + 256GB for 699 euros. After more than a year on the market, you can buy it for much less at Amazon, the OnePlus store, PcComponentes and El Corte Inglés.

Know more: OnePlus 8T

What is the best OnePlus mobile with 5G?

The best OnePlus 5G mobile is the OnePlus 10 Proled by the spectacular processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With it you can connect to 5G networks, in addition to enjoying one of the best screens on the market, a complete photographic system and good autonomy.

