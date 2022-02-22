The 5 best-selling The Legend of Zelda in history

There are strong arguments to hold that The Legend of Zelda It is the most important and influential franchise in the entire medium, of course, if we talk exclusively about the artistic part, because in the commercial aspect, unlike what many think, the reality is that Link’s adventures have never been able to boast such impressive numbers. However, we could not say that the creation of Shigeru Miyamoto is something that people do not spend money on, since it has an installed base of extremely loyal fans who will always be there and that in recent months has been growing sharply. Now, with this list we found it interesting to review which have been the best-selling Zelda of all time.

Ocarina of Time 3D (2011/6.02 million)

Being a remake of one of the best The Legend of Zelda games out there, Ocarina of Time 3D had an important task ahead of it. Fortunately, the product that the Nintendo 3DS received back in 2011 more than met this goal and at the end of the day, became one of the best installments in the entire series. Many even say that it surpasses the original, but this is still quite a controversial opinion.

The Legend of Zelda (1986 / 6.51 million)

That’s right, the one that started it all. Despite the fact that by the mid-eighties there were already attempts at games that sought to give us complete freedom, the reality is that Nintendo was the company that managed to land this concept correctly, causing a true revolution that in its time, hit like a full steam locomotive. “The adventure that never ends” was one of the phrases with which The Legend of Zelda was sold, a title that left us in the middle of a huge map full of secrets, dungeons and all kinds of surprises for us to discover. A new legend had been born and despite its great initial success, few imagined what it would become and what it would be achieving three decades later.

Ocarina of Time (1998/ 7.6 million)

The nineties had arrived and with them, much more capable hardware that brought to the table a new revolution for the medium. We were saying goodbye to our beautiful 2D sprites, giving way to what was thought to be the true future of video games: 3D polygonal assets. The change was much harder than expected, and very few series that made history in the era of 8, 16 and 32 bits, were able to make the transition correctly. Ocarina of Time was the title in charge of taking Zelda to the new stage, achieving it in an impressive way that paralyzed the world at the time. The scale of the adventure that we lived at the time had simply never been seen before, making this game a true myth that continues to this day and that of course, earned it a commercial success in the not so successful Nintendo 64.

Twilight Princess (2006/8.85 million)

After the Gamecube failed to come close to what the PS2 achieved at the time, Nintendo was ready to go out in search of a new market and let its competitors take another path. They knew that the Wii was aimed at casual gamers and even those who did not consume video games, however, it was also kept in mind that the most passionate fans could not be neglected. For this reason, it was decided that Twilight Princess would have a port for the new console at its launch, even this version would be released before the “last generation” one. The hit of the Big N was a complete success. His motion controls amazed the world and just as expected, a large new group of customers joined the cause. As a side effect, Link’s new adventure, which by the way left aside the beautiful cel shade graphics of The Wind Waker, sold much more than expected.

Breath of the Wild (2017/25.8 million)

In the midst of a compromising situation for Nintendo after the failure of the Wii U, something truly strong was required to put the brand back in a privileged place. The Switch looked promising, but it required a game that would cause a stir to get people talking about the arrival of a new console. Breath of the Wild appeared to show that the worn-out open world games had room to continue evolving, this through a map that really gave us freedom of exploration and that, of course, was full of great moments that have remained for posterity. In addition to already being considered one of the best video games of all time, Link’s most recent adventure has become the best-selling of the series, because even at the time, there were more copies of this title in its version of Switch in the hands of users, which Switch itself sold. Yes, a real madness.