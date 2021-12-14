Tech

the 5 best-selling video games in 2021 in Italy – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read

Amazon.co.uk shared a ranking of best-selling video games in Italy in 2021. The list includes titles known to fans, who will not be particularly surprised at the results of these literal bestsellers.

I 5 best selling video games in Italy in 2021 on Amazon.it are:

  • FIFA 22 – PlayStation 4 version
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Nintendo Switch version
  • Animal Crossing New Horizons – Nintendo Switch version
  • Minecraft – Nintendo Switch version
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition – PlayStation 4 version

Below, you can see the products on Amazon, with the current price.

FIFA 22 was able to become one of the best sellers of the year, despite being only available from this fall. Obviously this is not a surprise, given that the sales of the sports game are always records on Italian soil.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Animal Crossing New Horizons are reconfirmed as great successes of Nintendo Switch. Both titles are often present in foreign rankings, so we can say that Italy does not have profoundly different interests compared to the rest of the West.

Finally, we have the evergreens Minecraft and GTA 5. The two works, despite having many years on their shoulders, do not lose their polish. The merit of course is the continuous free updates that expand the content and optimize it, thus allowing fans to continue playing satisfactorily month after month, year after year.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB: discover the super promo at 599 ?? valid only for today!

1 week ago

here are the PS4 and PS5 games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

November 1, 2021

Motorola Moto G20 and you have a PERFECT smartphone

4 days ago

Smart working from the mountain? With the vivo V21 5G smartphone, everything is easier

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button