the 5 best-selling video games in 2021 in Italy – Nerd4.life

Amazon.co.uk shared a ranking of best-selling video games in Italy in 2021. The list includes titles known to fans, who will not be particularly surprised at the results of these literal bestsellers.

I 5 best selling video games in Italy in 2021 on Amazon.it are:

FIFA 22 – PlayStation 4 version

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Nintendo Switch version

Animal Crossing New Horizons – Nintendo Switch version

Minecraft – Nintendo Switch version

Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition – PlayStation 4 version

Below, you can see the products on Amazon, with the current price.

FIFA 22 was able to become one of the best sellers of the year, despite being only available from this fall. Obviously this is not a surprise, given that the sales of the sports game are always records on Italian soil.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Animal Crossing New Horizons are reconfirmed as great successes of Nintendo Switch. Both titles are often present in foreign rankings, so we can say that Italy does not have profoundly different interests compared to the rest of the West.

Finally, we have the evergreens Minecraft and GTA 5. The two works, despite having many years on their shoulders, do not lose their polish. The merit of course is the continuous free updates that expand the content and optimize it, thus allowing fans to continue playing satisfactorily month after month, year after year.