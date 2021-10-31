The 5 best sites to buy Bitcoin

What are the best sites to buy Bitcoin on? The choice is vast: from exchanges to apps expressly dedicated to crypto. Or there are sites and apps already operating in the traditional financial world that are opening up to cryptocurrencies.

Exchange, the best sites to buy Bitcoins

There are numerous exchanges where you can buy Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. An important thing would be to always have more exchanges available on which to be ready to operate fully at any time, i.e. with account registration and configuration already completed.

Registration is generally free and does not require deposits, so better be ready to use different exchanges in case the ones you usually use are offline at a certain time.

Here are some of the best exchanges in the crypto landscape.

Coinbase

Probably the most used one throughout the Western world is Coinbase, because it is based in the USA, complies with all applicable regulations, and is managed by a publicly traded company.

It has tens of millions of users, and has always been optimized for the common user, especially for those who are absolutely not expert in cryptocurrencies.

Actually over the years Coinbase it has evolved a lot, given that it now also offers various services to large institutional investors, and is commonly considered to be very secure.

On the one hand, its main ones benefits I’m just that of be very sure, and easy to use, and for these reasons it has been able to attract tens of millions of users.

One of the main disadvantages has always been that of have higher commissions than the average, especially for more immediate transactions. The site also has an advanced platform, called Pro, intended for advanced users and with low commissions.

Another drawback is having a assistance service that struggles to keep up with the countless requests that receives, also because the inexperienced user is just the one who does most of it. Using Coinbase often means having to operate independently, without being able to rely on a ready assistance service.

Binance

For more advanced users, on the other hand, one of the most used sites in the world is Binance.

It offers a lot different services, although not all of them are made available to all users in all countries due to partial non-compliance with some laws of some countries.

Although lately it has also opened up to use by less experienced users, Binance remains a platform orespecially for advanced users, also because the greatest added value it offers lies in the wide range of products and services offered, and in the advanced functions.

As for Coinbase the assistance on Binance it suffers from a high number of requests to which it is objectively difficult to always give quick answers, while as regards the average user, Coinbase certainly represents a softer approach to the crypto world.

One flaw with Binance is that fiat currency services can sometimes suffer from some problems linked to compliance with local regulations, so it is generally recommended to use crypto and stablecoin above all.

Kraken and Bitfinex

As an alternative to Coinbase and Binance, Kraken and Bitfinex, because as a whole they are able to offer similar functionalities.

The alternative via app: Crypto.com

In addition to websites, however, there are also apps. So the fifth site worth reporting is actually an app, which is used a lot by many users: Crypto.com.

While websites are certainly much more comfortable than apps for trading, instead to limit yourself to buying Bitcoins, you can also use an app without problems.

Crypto.com it is a complete app that pays enough the approach to the crypto world is simple, but not limited to offering only minimal functionality.

Surely for those approaching the crypto world for the first time, using an app can be much simpler and more immediate, rather than using a website that is actually often designed for more advanced features. However, it must be said that Coinbase and Binance also have excellent apps.

For those who prefer to operate in a more structured or in-depth way, it is advisable to do so on the website, because the small screen of a smartphone makes it rather difficult to do complex operations.

The financial trading app

Finally, it should be added that now more and more trading sites or apps also offer the possibility to buy Bitcoin, and in the future there could be more and more. So it may no longer be necessary to use a site or app specifically created to allow cryptocurrency trading, but it may be possible to find similar features as well on sites or apps already in use by traders on traditional financial markets.