The 5 best truest casino movies

Gambling and casinos have been around for a long time and have been an important part of our culture. And, as you’d expect, the high stakes world has been explored extensively over the years through movies, music, books, and more. Nor can we forget the bookmakers, which are also from time to time a main theme of casino movies.

Bookmaker is a company registered and authorized to accept bets from customers (the bettors) in anticipation of a certain event and with the potential profit calculated based on the odds offered by that bookmaker for that event. You have the opportunity to try the coolest bookmakers and read more about them on 22Bet.

Over the past two decades, the most notable have been Ocean’s Eleven and Twelve, which are mostly super-theft movies, while Molly’s Game and Rough Gems are the most famous, and arguably the best, of the past five years. One of these two movies also found its place on our list, so stick around and find out which movies cut our top 5 casino movies of all time.

Gems in the rough (2019)

Rough Jewelry is one of the more recent films that has resonated well with audiences. It first aired just two years ago, and many scenes have already become iconic, mostly due to social media and memes. This is arguably one of the best roles in Adam Sandler’s career, and the whole film is taking us to a climax, where we hope to finally see how the tragically addicted protagonist wins, but watch out for spoilers!

He does not know it. And after that unexpected ending, the people who got completely sucked into the movie would do that spin again. As Howard would too, because that’s what gambling addiction can do for you.

Rounded (1998)

If we say Rounders is a classic betting movie, some of you might say “What ?! It’s a new generation film! ” Unfortunately, time passes quickly and this film is now 23 years old! After dropping it for a moment, let’s remember this masterpiece.

Rounders is a movie that every player has at the top of their list. But not the list of gambling movies, the list of ALL movies. If you are not a gamer, you probably won’t understand why, even though I think this movie is good,

But for gamers, this film can be compared to something like Citizen Kane for an older generation, Shawshank Redemption for middle-aged people, and The Wolf of Wall Street for millennials.

If you remember young Matt Damon, you probably have some of the images from this movie in your head. This was the biggest breakthrough in his career, and while he ultimately surpassed these and similar roles, the supporting cast is also amazing. I mean, Edward Norton, Famke Janssen, John Malkovich ?? Yes please!

Simply put, Matt Damon’s character is a talented poker player who has stopped focusing on his studies and tries to live a normal life. However, his best friend owes the mobsters a large sum of money and must return to playing poker to save his life! Interestingly, IMDb doesn’t like this movie very much, especially compared to Rotten Tomatoes.

The Gambler (1974)

You might be surprised to see this lesser known movie on our list, but it absolutely deserved its spot. This film is dark, realistic and sometimes even difficult to watch. The interesting fact behind the creation of this film is that James Toback based the script – himself!

Loading... Advertisements

He was addicted to gambling and it almost destroyed him and the character he created.

Alex goes deeper and deeper into the void because the game excites him, even the lost part. Because afterwards he will have an adrenaline rush when he bets that he has to win just to save his life.

This film is not for everyone, but it shows how gaming can make your life a horror if you are not responsible, and therefore it is very useful, even for the younger generation.

Split in California (1974)

Guys who like Rounders probably haven’t seen California Split. They should do it! Despite being an older movie from the 1970s, California Split is still identifiable and one of those movies with a perfect representation of the boys will be the relationship and friendship between the boys. Robert Altman is the director of this film, which might surprise you: this film is still underrated and many people don’t even know it’s from Altman. On the other hand, you can see your brand everywhere.

The Boy from Cincinnati (1965)

The Cincinnati Kid is similar and we will say better than the Rounders. He’s certainly had a huge influence on every poker movie of the past 40 years (including Rounders) and sees Steve McQueen as “the boy”. Although this movie is over 50 years old, if you neglect the graphics, old technology and degrade the overall picture and sound quality, it will feel really fresh and relevant to you. This is one of the best attributes a movie can have, and every writer or director expects someone to say something like that about their movie in 50 years.

In this film, The Kid realizes that he is not as good as he thinks and he needs to start climbing to the top for a longer and more dangerous path.

Conclusion

The films we have mentioned here are perhaps not the most famous, or the ones that everyone has seen, such as Ocean’s Eleven. It is above all the films that, in addition to having fun watching them, obviously have a deeper tone and make you think of the game as a phenomenon.

Many characters portrayed in these films are based on true stories. There are real-life stories, like the drama in Rounders, there are players who completely ruin their lives and family because of the game, and there aren’t many romantic David v Goliath stories that end well for the main character. For this reason, these movies are real and anyone who loves gambling should watch them.

Responsible gaming is very important. Never bet money that you can’t lose and everything will remain normal: you will have the adrenaline you crave, win or lose, you will spend your time doing something that you are passionate about, but at the end of the day, go home and get the money for yourself and your family.

“Social media guru. Fall a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. TV lover. Gamer. Web lover. Unrepentant troublemaker. “