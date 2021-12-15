The 5 best TV series of all 2021

We are approaching the end of the year, after Christmas the New Year will arrive, and so will the beginning of 2022. But what has 2021 left us, on the show? Let’s see together the 5 best TV series.

THE2021 has distinguished itself in terms of streaming, and not only that, above all it was able to present original, active, beautiful TV series that kept us company in the periods when, unfortunately, it was necessary to stay at home for smartworking, or for forty. But what we are going to list, at least 5, are the TV series that the public has appreciated the most. And if you are not so surprised on some, you can change your mind on others. The moment of reckoning has come, and the new best 5 TV series of 2021 are these.

1) Squid Game

THEYou have already understood the first place a little and in fact it is one of those where there is no surprise. Squid Game has become, in less than three months from its release, a real international cult and has conquered the record of the most viewed TV series on Netflix. Will there be a second season? We don’t know, but it wouldn’t be a surprise

2) Tear along the edges

Tear Along The Edges is part of second place, but I personally would have put it first, it was so appreciated. He deserved such a high place, we all know. In a very short time it has become a cult, phrases were everywhere on the internet, and it has also become the symbol of a generation without a name or age. Because he talked about everyone, and he did it his way, and he talked about topics that are taboo for us.

3) WandaVision

Wandavision conquers the third place on the podium, the impact it had this tv series it was more unique than rare, capable of making the product appreciated even by those who do not consider themselves fans of Marvel. In addition to introducing these somewhat secondary characters, he showed us pain, suffering, associated with moments of pure leisure, with references to TV series of the past.

4) Murder in Easttown

Fourth place for Murder in Easttown and he deserves it all. At the center of it all, in addition to an extraordinary Kate Winslet, we find a detective in crisis with herself, who cannot forget the past. She wants to escape from her responsibilities, and to do that she needs to dive into the job 100%, which makes her a really dark, deep person. The case entrusted to her, however, brings to the surface everything she tried to bury.

And finally…

5) Maid

At the heart of the story we find a mother and daughter, but they are only a medium for a larger narrative. They were the first to be forgotten, the first to show us the difficulty in living, in surviving. Because they have been treated like a parcel, like something to be sent. But despite everything, they also show us the good things that life has to offer.