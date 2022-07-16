The 5 biggest cyber attacks in history

According to the digitization advances, it is increasingly important to adopt measures of cyber security to safeguard all the information we have stored in the cloud.

Experts have pointed out that in the 21st century, data is the new oil, because with it, cybercriminals can commit many crimes that allow them to earn a lot of money.

This has caused the Business secure your systems with Informatic security most up to date.

Even so, there is always a risk that this security will be violated, since history has taught us that the cyber security It is fragile and at any moment hackers can appear with malware sophisticated to attack even the supposedly most protected systems.

At Tech Bit we recount the five biggest cyberattacks in history that you probably didn’t know about.

Also read: Viral: Mother charges her 18-year-old daughter rent for living in her house

i love you

In the year 2000, from the room of two university students it spread through the mail electronic the virus known as I Love You. The reason why it was named that way was because the victims received an alleged love letter in their inbox, however, when they opened it, their computer was infected by a sophisticated virus.

The damage caused by this virus amounted to 15,000 million dollars, according to Tarlogic specialists. The virus was developed by Onel de Guzmán, a student at the AMA Manila College of Computing (AMACC) in the Philippines, who confessed 20 years later in an interview with the BBC that the original idea of ​​the virus was to steal telephone passwords to access the Internet, since in that time the network was very limited.

Because at that time the Philippines did not have laws punishing Cybercrimethe charges against the student were dropped.

Stuxnet

Believe it or not, cyberattacks not only occur in the cloud, but they can transcend into the physical world. In 2010, a cyberattack on uranium-fueled centrifuges at a plant in Iran was recorded.

It took them six months to figure out that the reason this was happening was because a worm known as Stuxnet invaded the machines to self-destruct. This was the first case in history in which a cyberattack affected the infrastructure of the physical world.

Sony cyberattack

In 2014 Sony experienced a paralysis in its computer systems due to the premiere of a movie. When was the movie trailer released? TheInterview, a satirical film about North Korea, the company began to receive several threats, but it was not until this became a reality that cybercriminals managed to access its computer systems.

This led to the leaking of several financial records, emails from executives of Hollywood and it was even revealed that women artists were paid less than their male colleagues, such was the case of Jennifer Lawrence. This greatly damaged the image of the company.

look

In 2016 something extraordinary happened; Twitter, Spotify, Netflix and other digital platforms were down for hours. And although at first it seemed that it was a problem with their systems, the reality is that everything was caused by botnets.

During this time the term botnet was very little known, but after this event it became quite popular. Botnets are swarms of bots that are circulating in the network and that can make smart devices act like zombies to render any type of service unusable

Furthermore, as if that were not enough, those responsible for the creation of this malware published the instruction manual and the code font so anyone could use it.

WannaCry

Today, WannaCry is one of the most dangerous and advanced ransomware because infiltrate files and then extorts victims by threatening to publish them.

When it first appeared, it caused a panic in various companies around the world. This ransomware managed to affect vital equipment of medical centers in addition to stealing important information from several companies. Its appearance led to the possibility of having security services even in areas that did not seem so necessary, such as the health sector.

Also read: Young man resigns after hearing “the truth” from an employee with years in the company

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters