The 5 bikinis of Kimberly Flores that raised the temperature on Instagram

After his controversial participation in the reality show “The House of the Famous“, the influencer and businesswoman Kimberly Flowers has become the topic of conversation and his steps remain on the public’s radar.

Currently, the wife of Edwin Luna has more than 7 million followers on Instagramwho do not miss any publication of the famous of Panamanian origin.

Through her profile, Kimberly Flores does not limit herself to publishing content related to her professional projects, since she also ventures to share postcards of his private lifewithin which trips, outings with friends and family, as well as burning photographs stand out.

For this reason, we share some of the images that the famous has published on Instagram and that have swept the platform.

Calm and tropical

Lying on a lounger and sunbathing, this is how the 33-year-old influencer showed off his ‘steel’ abdomen with his two million followers. The Panamanian enjoys the Easter holidays in Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

The one who dresses in yellow…

The saying goes well that “the one who dresses in yellow, trusts in her beauty”, and a clear example of this is Kimberly Flores, who in a tiny bikini of this color, she exposed her ‘wasp’ waist and impressive tattoo.

suggestive pose

Flores gave his fans an eyeball by posing with his back to the camera and with a swimsuit that showed her pronounced rear and statuesque hourglass figure.

amazonian beauty

“And suddenly the little train came. Do you get on or do you stay?” Flores wrote to accompany the daring photograph where, like a complete Amazon, posed in nature and dazzled with its beauty.

Mischievous look

Once again, Kimberly Flores captivated her audience with a naughty look and a hot red bikini that she decided to accompany with giant earrings and a scarf in her hair.

