the 5 billion dollar musical phenomenon invades Italy

A phenomenon pop overwhelming is making young people dance all over the world and now it has also invaded Italy. And for once it doesn’t come from the United States. And the K-Pop, Korean folk music that with its cheerful and energetic tunes is at the top of the charts among the genres most listened to by children, with record numbers and billionaire turnover.

K-pop is a $ 5 billion business

If listening to it may seem like a mix of genres between western pop, hip hop, rock, dance, electronic, R&B and country, the K-pop it is much more than just a musical fashion, it is a business around which an industry revolves from 5 billion dollars (Korea Creative Content Agency). The numbers are staggering: K-Pop has 89 million fans in 113 countries, with 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify and an incalculable number of concerts and festivals on various continents. The secret from time to time success? The energy that characterizes this musical genre, the vivacity of the colors, the choreography and the pyrotechnic performances of the performers.

From BTS to IU and Lisa: who are the stars loved by millennials

Idols on stage, stars on social media. To get an idea of ​​the global success of K-pop icons, just look at their profiles: the soloist IU has been included by Forbes among the 40 most influential and powerful personalities in Korea and Lisa of Blackpink is a top influencer with over 70 million of followers on Instagram. THE BTS, the South Korean boy band that triumphed on the stage of the American Music Awards last year, according to Forbes, earned $ 16.5 million from YouTube channel views alone in 2021. And as if that weren’t enough, it has sold more records than the likes of stars Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. In addition, in October 2020, the South Korean stock market debut of their Big Hit Entertainment record label – today Hybe – earned each member of the band a whopping 68,385 shares, worth $ 7.9 million each at issue price. For Billaboard, a well-known US music magazine, their song Dynamite is the most listened to song of 2021 on Apple Music in the world.

Kblue, Italian singer of Korean music “I would like to see Kpop in Sanremo”

While the global success is consolidating, the overwhelming charge of K-pop has also landed in Italy where many young and very young people follow this musical genre: “K-pop is a profoundly engaging musical genre, which connects Idols and fans ” explains Kblue, first Italian singer of South Korean pop music. «Through my music I try to spread a message of positivity and power” says the boy «Because K-pop is just that, an explosive charge of joy and vitality. And I would like that soon K-Pop songs can also be heard in Italian talent and music programs, one of them, the one par excellence, the Sanremo Festival and thus unite Italian savoir faire with Korean culture through the energy of K-Pop ».

From music to Netflix, the “Corean wave” invades the West

The musical success of K-pop it is not a new phenomenon: the ascent to the world rankings of Korean music had already started in the early 2000s with groups such as Super Junior, Wonder Girls, Girls Generations and then definitively exploded with the success of Psy with the global hit “Gangnam Style“But not only music comes from the East: the film’s Oscar win Parasite by Bong Joon Ho or the recent hit of the Netflix series Squid Game, (of which the second season has been confirmed), are examples of a style capable of setting trends all over the world and increasingly appreciated also in the West.