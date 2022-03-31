The 5 books you should read once in your life, according to Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman she shares the same passion for literature as for cinema and has shown it by standing out as one of the best actresses and writers. As part of her movement to invite people into the world of reading, The actress recommends these 5 books that you should read at least once in your life.

Through her social networks, Natalie Portman began with the initiative of recommending books to her followers to encourage reading. Every month she has been sharing a different work in which she describes a little about its content and at the end she talks about what she thought.

The initiative that originated in his personal Instagram account migrated to a profile dedicated especially to his reading club. The account that has almost 30 thousand followers is called “natsbookclub” and there you can find many more recommendations and videos in which Natalie Portman talks with some of her favorite authors.

These are the 5 books that Natalie Portman recommends reading at least once in your life

Natalie Portman recommends her favorite books and also experiments with new works to which she gives her opinion when they are finished. Here we tell you which ones are worth reading according to the Israeli actress and writer.

“Weather” by Jenny Offill

This novel is narrated from the perspective of Lizzie, a Brooklyn librarian who tells her life around her husband, her son and her brother, who tries to get out of the world of drugs. The short story gives a humorous touch to the adversities faced by the protagonist.

The book’s summary also reads: “Also, help a former professor with the copious mail she receives for her successful podcast about climate change, an issue that attracts extremists of all kinds: from those who are preparing for the end of the world to those who claim that Western Christian civilization is in danger”.

Jenny Offill is one of Natalie Portman’s favorite authors, which is why she also recommends her children’s book and the play “Department of Speculations”.

“Girl, Woman, Others”, by Bernardine Evaristo

This work follows the story of 12 characters from Great Britain on their personal travels around the country and their last hundred years of life. “They are all on a quest: a shared past, an unexpected future, a place to call home, a place to fit in, a lover, a missing mother, a lost father, and even a ray of hope,” it reads. in the description of the book.

Natalie Portman confessed that this play was strongly recommended by one of her cousins ​​and she decided to give it a try. Now after having read it, the actress wants to share with the world the wonders of the book that she won in 2019 the “The Booker Prize”.

“Breasts and Eggs” by Mirko Kawakami

According to Natalie Portman, this work is as confrontational and modern as the title suggests. “I love Kawakami’s portrayal of what it’s like to be a woman in Japan today. It was originally published in Japan in 2008, but was recently translated into English,” the actress wrote.

This work revolves around the relationship between three generations of Japanese women linked by an affectionate silence, typical of their education and concept of femininity. The funny, short and provocative story captures a reflection on women and their bodies.

“The Cost of Living” by Deborah Levy

This book is part of Deborah Levy’s “autobiography in progress”, an account of femininity as freedom and not as punishment. “At the age of fifty, she is forced to reinvent herself: her marriage is over, her income is low, her mother is dying, and her daughters are starting to leave the nest.”, reads the description of the book.

“I already love “The Cost of Living” by Deborah Levy and I love the way it weaves gender, politics, travel, and pain into one heartwarming story.”, wrote Natalie Portman as a review of the work.

“All About Love” by Bell Hooks

The synopsis of the book reads:It reveals to us the causes of the polarization that our societies suffer and how to cure the suffering caused by this division.”. The author narrates a very deep definition about care, compassion and strength in our lives.