The 5 brands that sell the most mobiles in Spain right now

Samsung is the brand that sold the most mobile phones in the first quarter of 2022 in Spain, surpassing Xiaomi.

The latest Canalys market report reflects how Samsung has once again become the brand that sold the most mobile phones in Spain during the first quarter of 2022overtaking Xiaomi, which falls to second position after several consecutive quarters leading the market.

The same report also indicates that realme has once again become the brand that has grown the most during the first quarter, thanks to an impressive rise in 223% to strengthen the fifth position already occupied during the previous quarter.

With a 8% annual growthSamsung has managed to achieve a 33% share in the Spanish market to become the firm that sold the most mobiles in our country during the first quarter of 2022.

This, added to the Xiaomi 26% drop during the same period, leads the Peking firm to position itself in the second positionwith a 29% fee.

Apple, for its part, stands firm in third position, unchanged from the same period of the previous year. It retains a 15% share and, during the first quarter, grew 14%.

And really, the one that grew the most

But neither Samsung, nor Xiaomi, nor Apple were the ones that grew the most. Such a feat was accomplished by reallywhich once again demonstrates its ability to fight in the league alongside the biggest, by have achieved a growth of 223% during the first quarter of the year, to end up reaching a 5% fee in Spain.

The Chinese brand is, thus, only two points below of the share of its sister firm, OPPO, which during the first quarter fell by 37% to maintain fourth position with a share of 7%.

