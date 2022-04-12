Entertainment

The 5 celebrities who are most passionate about sports

When it comes to passions and interests, these celebrities have proven more than once that sports are among the things that matter most to them.






Justin Bieber has never hidden that he is a sports fan. As a good Canadian, he is not only enthusiastic about hockey, he also enjoys NFL games, championship boxing matches and has repeatedly been seen at basketball games accompanied by other of his famous friends and those of his wife. Hailey.

Justin Timberlake has always been very close to basketball; among all the euphoria that he can find in the NBA, he chose to be a fan of the Memphis Grizzlies, for the simple fact that it is the team of the city in which he was born. Although they do not usually have very good results, he does not stop supporting them and constantly attends his games with his wife, Jessica Biel.



Mark Wahlberg is not only a great fitness coach, just as Justin Timberlake supports his hometown team, Mark supports the Boston basketball team, the Celtics. Plus, he brings his passion to another rare celebrity sport: baseball, where he’s a Red Sox fan.

Will Ferrell never misses the opportunity to show off all his talents and interests, both with music and with comedy and sports, he has found a way to belong to any field he likes through acting and has even had great approaches to sports narration thanks to his participation in media such as ESPN’s Sportcenter newscast. Will is an avowed fan of the University of South Carolina Trojans.



Will Smith is another of those who prefer basketball over the rest of sports, but his commitment to the Philadelphia 76ers goes far beyond a simple emotion, since he is even an investor in the team and gets involved at such a level that he even leaves motivational messages to the team and the community so that more people support their athletes.

