The 5 clips of the week with Beyoncé, Joyner Lucas, French Montana, Lil Uzi Vert… [#189] • NBRAP

Every week, discover our selection of the 5 rap and R&B clips released in the last few days in the US… On the program today, French Montana accompanied by Coi Leray and 42 Dugg embark on a metro for the time of the clip of push-startJoyner Lucas comes to the defense of Kanye West in Ye Not Krazy, Let’s gowhile Beyoncé posted on YouTube her performance of be alive at the Oscars. Finally, D Smoke and Westside Boogie recount the ordinary life of their neighborhood in Crossoverand Lil Uzi Vert joins Nigo to shop at Jacob & Co in the music video for Heavy…

READ ALSO:

Rihanna guest on the Montero reissue of Lil Nas X coming out this April 1st?

French Montana feat. Coi Leray and 42 Dugg – push-start :

6 months after the publication of his album, They Got Amnesiaon which French Montana had, among other things, enlisted Coi Leray and 42 Dugg to come and pose alongside him on the single called push-start, we discover today the clip. To illustrate this track, the trio find themselves in different sequences, and in particular in a metro, surrounded by pretty extras twerking, all in front of the camera of director, but also artist, Rook (who had released EP’s in 2017, Movn Picturesand 2018, Shoot Tu Kill). Alongside the rapper of Moroccan origin, we therefore hear Coi Leray, a rising figure in US female rap, who will deliver his 1st album, trendsetter, on April 8, on which we should find no less than Lil Durk (with whom she posed on the hit, No More Parties)Nicki Minaj, Polo G, Pooh Shiesty (with whom she released the single, Big Purr (Prrdd)), Chief Keef, HER, G Herbo, Mustard, Nav, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young MA, Yung Bleu and Lil Tecca. For his part, 42 Dugg appeared the previous week with EST Gee in the clip of Free the Shiners, announcing the forthcoming release of a joint mix-tape, Last Ones Left…

Joyner Lucas- Ye Not Crazy :

While we learned a few days ago that Kanye West had told Kim Kardashian that he was going to get help to solve his mental problems, and stop harassing his ex-wife and Pete Davidson, the rapper of 33 years, Joyner Lucas has chosen to defend Ye, with this unreleased track entitled Ye Not Krazy. Remember that the latter had already stood out in 2020 by paying a vibrant tribute to one of his peers, namely Will Smith in a piece entitled Will. With this new single, he therefore shows his support for aur hip-hop icon, more than ever in turmoil since he divorced Kim. Thereby, in the clip he made himself, Joyner Lucas stages himself dressed like Kanye, during his various appearances and in sets used by the latter in his various concerts dedicated to his album donda. He even raps on a Sherp ATV, Kanye’s favorite all-terrain vehicle, while in another scene, his face morphs squarely into that of the Chicago-born rapper. In this track praising Kanye’s genius, Joyner lets go of this phase: “How do you spell crazy? GENIUS…” (How do you spell CRAZY?! GENIE). All is said.



All dressed in yellow (in reference to tennis balls), Beyoncé had performed her song be alivetaken from the soundtrack of the film The Williams Method, on the journey of the Williams sisters and their father (played by Will Smit), with his dancers and musicians, in the presence of Blue Ivy and the actresses of the film (Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton), for the 94th Academy Awards, which took place on Sunday, March 27. A performance filmed on the Compton tennis courts in Los Angeles (Tragniew Park Tennis Courts), the same place where Serena and Venus trained when they were younger, and broadcast at the opening of the famous awards ceremony dedicated to cinema. However, if the show was up to what Jay-Z’s wife can offer, it was overshadowed by another event: the slap that Will Smith put on Chris Rock when he had just made a joke, on stage, about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith (who is losing her hair due to an illness). While the incident is still talking, we are waiting for the comedian’s official reaction and the sanctions that the Academy of Oscars could take against the actor who, that evening, received the Best Actor statuette for his role in The Williams Methodwe can see Beyoncé’s performance on YouTube…

D Smoke feat. Westside Boogie- Crossover :

Taken from his 3rd album, War & Wondersreleased in September 2021 and on which he had invited John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, BJ the Chicago Kid, Tobe Nwigwe, or even Marsha Ambrosius, Crossover reunites D Smoke and Compton rapper Westside Boogie. Daniel Anthony Farris aka D Smoke, who is also the brother of SiR (artist signed on Top Dawg Entertainment), entrusted the direction of the clip of this title of very good invoice to Sergio in order to illustrate his remarks. And while a horn section is on screen to accompany the beat, D Smoke walks around in his hood with his family and Westside Boogie, between a basketball court and a partyas events arise and intertwine, this is the “crossover”. He commented on his song and the images taken under the sun of his neighborhood of Inglewood, where he is from: “Everything intersects… Day turns to night, seasons change, and tough guys get cowardly depending on the circumstances. The video shows how what started out as a friendly match can turn sour due to a sudden event. But as we always do, we continue to live and celebrate when mass is said. For cardboard stuff!” Remember, D Smoke had gained notoriety by winning the 1st season of the reality TV show on rap, Rhythm + Flow, produced and broadcast on Netflix in 2019 (and whose French adaptation is expected, with Sch, Niska and Shay in the jury, which has already been shot).

Nigo & Lil Uzi Vert – Heavy :

Here is the new clipped excerpt from Nigo’s latest project, the 51-year-old Japanese designer, DJ, producer and businessman, released on Friday March 25, I Know Nigo!. And while he invited an audience of Mc’s cainris on his opus, largely directed by Pharrell Williams, from A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Gunna, Pop Smoke, Pusha T to Kid Cudi, we discover here the official video of the track on which Lil Uzi Vert raps: Heavy. As indicated by the logo at the bottom left of the screen, the realization of this one was entrusted to the structure, AWGE, collective of artists and creators founded by the leader of the A$ap Mob, A$ap Rocky. So, on can see the one who now displays a punk look on Instagram (with his spiked hair) in different sequences with Tomoaki Nagao alias Nigo (founder of the brand A Bathing Ape), and in particular shopping in a jewelry store high-end, at the famous jeweler Jacob & Co in New York, with A$ap Rocky…