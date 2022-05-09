The 5 clips of the week with Drake, Future, A$ap Rocky, Jack Harlow…

Every week, discover our selection of the 5 rap and R&B clips released in the last few days in the US… On the program today, Future and Drake plunge us into a kind of Game Of Thrones with the medieval clip of Wait For YouA$ap Rocky get married to Rihanna in the video of BMDand Jack Harlow invited the pretty Brazilian Anitta to film his tube First Class. For his part, the Nigerian Rema is making his revolution in Are You There?and finally, IDK and Denzel Curry find themselves on a prod of Kaytranada by posing on the title dog food…



Future feat. Drake and Tems- Wait For You :

Released on April 29, Future’s new album, I Never Liked You, should enter the top of the Top US albums (the Billboard Hot 200) with the biggest start of the year, accounting for nearly 220,000 units sold. But to promote his 9th studio opus, composed of 16 titles and featurings from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna or Kodak Black, the Atlanta artist chose to put in images Wait For Youhis collaboration with Canadian Drake and Nigerian singer Tems (already featured on Drizzy’s album, CLB) whose song Higher inspired this piece. Realized by DirectorXthe medieval music video depicts a fantastical tale of love and betrayal titled The Tale of the Toxic King. With elaborate settings and multiple sword fights, we are plunged into a kind of Game Of Thrones, with Future and Drake as armored knights, and guest appearances like my singer-songwriter Moxie Raia, model Cece Rose, ATL producer Jacob, rapper Strick and comedian Trey Richards… This clip comes shortly after Future released the De Luxe edition ofI Never Liked Youwhich adds 6 more tracks to the album (with feats from Lil Baby, BabyFace Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk and Young Scooter).

We expected a collaboration between the rapper and singer, but with A$ap Rocky’s new single titled BMD (for Dats Mah Bitch)we just witness (and it’s already not bad) the participation of Rihanna in the clip of the father of her future baby. Excerpt from the New Yorker’s next album, All Smiles, this new track is a true declaration of love to Riri and her city (especially in the clip). But even more, in the video produced by his collective AWGE, A$ap proposes to Rihanna (who was not yet pregnant at the time of filming in July 2021) in marriage by presenting her grillz on which he is registered “Marry me”, while in the next shot, we can read, this time on Rihanna’s grillz: “I want it”… Then we even witness their union in what seems to be a ceremony. Staging for the needs of the video, and making the buzz or a way for the star couple to announce that they are engaged? The future will tell. The clip, on the other hand, plays on a quick montage, the sequences in New York and the video collages linking together to perfection, while the duo always very stylish (Lord Flacko even wears a flocked jersey in the name of the French footballer Cantona) puts himself in the picture… as he does in life!

Rema- Are You There? :

Excerpt from his 1st studio album Rave & Rosescomposed of 16 tracks, the Nigerian Divine Ikubor alias Rema has decided to clip the 11th track of his opus, his single titled Are You There? Released on March 25, 2022, the rising star from West Africa has – thanks to his quickly acquired notoriety – brought together some pretty guests from all over the world on this 1st project, which comes after the publication of several EP’s between 2019 and 2021. : Thus we find the Ricans Chris Brown and 6lack, the Englishman AJ Tracey, and the French singer Yseult. Evolving between afrobeat, trap and pop, the 22-year-old artist even found himself in Barack Obama’s playlist in the summer of 2019, with his hit Iron Man. Going back to the video Are You There?, Rema entrusted the direction to the Nigerian director, TG Omori who shows us, for 4 minutes, the young artist rallying the youth of the Nigerian in the fight for their country., while keeping a touch of lightness, humor and optimism. Between the violence of the demonstrations and the persecutions of the State, we find Rema in a racing car performing burns or in the evening between choreography and flirting plan…

Jack Harlow- First Class :

To accompany the release of his 2nd album, Come Home the Kids Miss Youthis Friday, May 6, Jack Harlow released the clip of First Class, new big hit from the rapper from Louisville, Kentucky, since it is his 2nd song to reach 1st position on the US Top Singles. A song also went viral on Twitter as on TikTok with more than 500,000 videos created (for more than 28 million views). But while this track samples Fergie’s hit with Ludacris, Glamorous (2007), and that the rapper said he had a crush on Dua Lipa (to whom he even dedicated a song in his new opus), it is the pretty singer and Brazilian model of 29 years, Anitta, who was invited in the clip of First Classrealized by Jack Begert (SZA, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, Nas…). Unveiled this May 6 also, the video features Jack Harlow in different night sequences, while he seems to be preparing, like his mysterious muse (Anitta), to go to the party… Note that this 2nd effort by the 24-year-old rapper could sell between 160,000 and 180,000 copies in the first week, and that the latter has been hired to make his film debut in the remake of the classic White people can’t jump (White Men Can’t Jump)…



IDK & Denzel Curry – dog food :

After their last collaboration on tacos in April, the rapper from Maryland (born in London), Jason Aaron Mills who responds to the pseudonym ofIDK (for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) finds the Canadian DJ and producer of Haitian origin Kaytranada on this single called dog foodbut also the incomparable Denzel Curry with whom he had already worked on freestyle Once Upon A Time and the single Uh Huh in 2018. Moreover, tacos as dog food are on the tracklist of the IDK EP, Simple., released this Friday, May 6, and produced by Kaytranada. And while the instrument of dog food (slang term to designate the heroine) takes up an extract from The Block is Hot by Lil Wayne, the clip features the 29-year-old rapper surveying his city camera in hand to illustrate their committed lyrics which denounce in turn systematic racism, drugs and police violence… Before this EP, IDK had released its 2nd studio album in the summer of 2021, USee4Yourself featuring feats from Young Thug, Westside Gunn, the late DMX and T-Pain. For his part, Denzel Curry has released his 5th album, Melt My Eyez See Your Futurethis March 25, 2022, with guests: T-Pain, Rico Nasty, 6lack and JID, among others.