The 5 clips of the week with Kay Floc and Cardi B, 6ix9ine, Jim Jones…

Every week, discover our selection of the 5 rap and R&B clips released in the last few days in the US… On the program today, Cardi B joins the new Bronx drill scene, namely Kay Flock in the clip of shake it6ix9ine always returns as colorful and provocative in Gine, and Earthgang guest-starred neo soul singer Musiq Soulchild on Amen. For his part, Jim Jones brought together some of the cream of US rap on the remix of his We Set The Trendsnamely Dj Kahled, Lil Wayne, Juelz Santana and the Migos, and finally, we discover the R&B singer Muni Long with the video of her single, Another…

Kay Flock feat. Cardi B, Dougie B & Bory300 – shake it :

Here is the collaboration that explains the haircut that Cardi B sported in photos broadcast on the networks in early April. A cut in the colors of the Bloods, and in particular red bandanas which identify the gang, which she has already entrusted in an interview to belong. But it’s more the Boggie Down Bronx that she came to represent here. Indeed, it was for the clip of an artist from her neighborhood of origin (and cradle of hip-hop) that she had adopted this flow. She thus posed on shake itthe latest single from young drill rapper from the Bronx (New York), Kevin Perez aka Kay Flockjust 18 years old, a first mix-tape released in November 2021 (The DOA Tape), close to the Thirdside Gang and already accused of murder. He is the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old boy, killed on December 16, 2021 in Harlem, and is being defended by Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman. But here, the atmosphere is festive. To illustrate this drill anthem from the Bronx which samples the tube ofAkon from 2005, Bananza (Belly Dancer)directors Joshi Saca, Alec and Tristan Demichave chosen to shoot an energetic video on the City Island with the relatives of the young rapper, Cardi B, but also B-Lovee who also makes an appearance.

If he was particularly discreet for a few months, after the failure of his album, Tattle Taleswho was already announcing his comeback after his highly, highly publicized incarceration, 6ix9ine announced his comeback with a new single, to great fanfare on Instagram, a year and a half after releasing his last track, ZAZA. Thus through several videos, he made the sauce rise by proclaiming himself “the king of New York”, then displayed his millions in wads of bills (only a few days after saying he was ruined in court), resumed Organized gang of JuL and made fun of Fivio Foreign… Attached to raising the buzz before releasing his new track, he therefore released this April 15 a title called Gine, named after an energy drink, Giné Energy, which he advertises in the clip. If the track is an egotrip where he places himself again above the US rap game, taunting the Mc’s, justice or again and again Lil Durk by referring to the death of King Von, the clip is in line with what it usually offers. Between her extensions and her multicolored grillz, we find her generously shaped bimbos, twerking buttocks, greenbacks, a touch of madness and a lot of energy…

EarthGang x Musiq Soulchild – Amen :

Co-founders of the Spillage Village collective, the Atlanta duo made up of Olu (real name Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (civilian Eian Parker) signed to J. Cole’s label, Dreamville, Eathgang presented this week the clip from their collaboration with Philly neo soul singer Musiq Soulchild (who we saw facing off against Anthony Hamilton in a Verzuz in February). The song titled Amenis the 4th clipped extract from their 4th album Ghetto Gods, published this February 25, 2022, on which also found Future, J. Cole necessarily, JID, CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon, Baby Tate or even Ari Lennox. As for the previous videos which illustrate the album, the realization of the clip was entrusted to Mac Grant and Chad Tennies. We find the artists there in a gospel atmosphere, surrounded by choristers and immersed in angelic decorations.while the song Just Friends (Sunny) of Musiq Soulchild was sampled to compose the instrumental ofAmen…

Jim Jones feat. Migos, Lil Wayne, Dj Khaked, Juelz Santana – We Set The Trends (Remix) :

Another rapper from the Bronx, Jim Jones (45), founding member of the group The Diplomats more commonly known as Dipset, reconnects with some big names in the US game by inviting Lil Wayne, Dj Khaled, the Migos and Juels Santana on the remix of We Set The Trends. For this remix version, entrusted to Dj Khaled, the one who recently won a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, opens hostilities in the clip with the energy and gestures of which he alone has the recipe, in front of his famous white Maybach presents in the image in many scenettes. A clip released on April 13 and co-directed by Jim Jones, with Shula the Don, Will C and Denity, in which Weezy swings his verse where he recalls he is responsible for most of today’s rap trends, while Jim Jones rewrote a new verse there! Remember that the original track that brought together Jim Jones and the Migos was on the 25-track project, Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trendsdesigned with Dj Drama released in January 2022.

At 33, the singer Priscilla Renea Hamilton, who evolves under the pseudonym of Muni Long and imposes herself late as the new voice of American R&B, returns with the single titled Anotherconsidered the sequel to his hit Hrs And Hrs, excerpt from his EP, Public Displays of Affectionpublished in 2021, and entered the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. While she also pursues a career as an author, the one who wrote the song California King Bed for Rihanna and the huge tube Worth It of Fifth Harmony, but also for Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown or Ariana Grande, continues to lay her foundations as a performer on the US R&B scene with this title where she warns her man… The clip directed by Jon Primo (French Montana, Yung Bleu, Kehlani, Foushee, King Von, Jazz Cartier…) depicts Muni Long and her boyfriend in their relationship which seems to be seriously faltering, before things get better… The singer is also preparing her new album…